पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल धनखड़ तीन दिवसीय दिल्ली दौरे पर, कल गृह मंत्री से करेंगे मुलाकात

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar would be on an official visit to Delhi from Oct 28-30. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Oct 29: Governor's Office, West Bengal— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.