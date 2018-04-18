शहर चुनें

पश्चिम बंगाल: तेज आंधी के चलते 8 लोगों की मौत, 24 ट्रेनें प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 01:21 AM IST
आंधी (फाइल फोटो)
आंधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
पश्चिम बंगाल में तेज आंधी के चलते बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। राज्य के दो अलग-अलग हिस्सों में 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं कई लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। मरने वालों में चार लोग कोलकाता जबकि 4 लोग हावड़ा के हैं।  
इस तेज आंधी के चलते 24 ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि ये ट्रेने अपने निर्धारित समय से देरी से चल रही हैं।  
 


 

west bengal kolkata winds

