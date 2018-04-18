#WestBengal: Eight people killed after strong winds hit several parts of the state. 4 people died in Kolkata, while 4 people died in Howrah. More than 24 trains are running late from Howrah station.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018
मध्य प्रदेश में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। जहां एक ट्रक के नदी में गिरने से 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 20 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।
18 अप्रैल 2018