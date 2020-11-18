पश्चिम बंगालः ममता का पीएम मोदी को पत्र, 23 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय अवकाश घोषित करने की उठाई मांग

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi to declare 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday and "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain." pic.twitter.com/tao0iIK23a— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.