North 24 Parganas: इलाके में 15 जिंदा देसी बम मिलने से हड़कंप, गुनारमठ में BSF ने बरामद किए पांच संदिग्ध बैग

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, बिस्किट फैक्ट्री के सामने ये बम मिले हैं, अब पुलिस जांच कर रही है कि आखिर ये बम यहां कहां से आए।
West Bengal | CID Bomb Squad recovered 15 crude bombs in the Rustam Gumti area of North 24 Parganas. CID later disposed of the bombs in a closed paper mill. pic.twitter.com/ax88uiUggK— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022
22.22 करोड़ का सोना बरामद
WB | Following inputs of cross-border movement of smugglers in Border Out Post Gunarmath area, 158 Bn BSF, North 24 Parganas, troops recovered 5 bags from which 321 gold biscuits,4 old bars,1 gold coin,1 country made boat,4 mobile phones, packing material & Bangladeshi newspapers pic.twitter.com/Qufy6uwdVt— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022
बीएसएफ की बड़ी कामयाबी, 321 गोल्ड बिस्कुट ज़ब्त— BSF_SOUTH BENGAL: KOLKATA (@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL) July 22, 2022
सीमा चौकी-गूनारमठ, दक्षिण बंगाल सीमांत के प्रहरियों ने भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा पर स्थित इच्छामती नदी के रास्ते तस्करी की जा रही लगभग 21.22 करोड़ मूल्य के 41.491 किलो के 321 सोने के बिस्कुट, 04गोल्ड बार व एक सोने के सिक्के को जब्त किए। pic.twitter.com/NrzkvxLoyp
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.