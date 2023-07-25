PM Modi: बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने परिवार समेत पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात, बेटी को दुलार करते दिखे प्रधानमंत्री

West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar along with his family meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/AtWw8V22a2

ऐसा रहा बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव का नतीजा

बता दें कि हाल ही में पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव के नतीजे जारी किए गए हैं। इन नतीजों में तृणमूल कांग्रेस का ही दबदबा नजर आ रहा है। बता दें कि राज्य की सभी 20 जिला परिषदों में टीएमसी ने जीत दर्ज की है। वहीं पंचायत चुनाव की करीब 80 फीसदी सीटें टीएमसी के खाते में गई हैं। राज्य की मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी होते हुए भी भाजपा को सिर्फ 230 पंचायत में ही जीत मिली है। राज्य की 3317 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 2641 पंचायतों में टीएमसी उम्मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की है। वहीं 341 पंचायत समितियों में से 313 में टीएमसी ने जीत दर्ज की है। गौरतलब है कि 2021 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 77 सीटें जीतने वाली भाजपा, एक भी जिला परिषद सीट पर जीत नहीं दर्ज कर सकी है। — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023 बता दें कि हाल ही में पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव के नतीजे जारी किए गए हैं। इन नतीजों में तृणमूल कांग्रेस का ही दबदबा नजर आ रहा है। बता दें कि राज्य की सभी 20 जिला परिषदों में टीएमसी ने जीत दर्ज की है। वहीं पंचायत चुनाव की करीब 80 फीसदी सीटें टीएमसी के खाते में गई हैं। राज्य की मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी होते हुए भी भाजपा को सिर्फ 230 पंचायत में ही जीत मिली है। राज्य की 3317 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 2641 पंचायतों में टीएमसी उम्मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की है। वहीं 341 पंचायत समितियों में से 313 में टीएमसी ने जीत दर्ज की है। गौरतलब है कि 2021 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 77 सीटें जीतने वाली भाजपा, एक भी जिला परिषद सीट पर जीत नहीं दर्ज कर सकी है।

