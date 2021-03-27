बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   West assembly election 2021 : attack on Suvendu Adhikari brother soumendu adhikari adhikari bjp tmc pm modi mamata

पश्चिम बंगाल : कांठी में सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई की कार पर हमला, टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Sat, 27 Mar 2021 12:12 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Soumendu Adhikari
Soumendu Adhikari - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के तहत पांच जिलों की 30 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। इस बीच, कई मतदान केंद्रों से हिंसक झड़पों की खबरें भी आ रही हैं। वहीं भाजपा उम्मीदवार सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई सौमेंदु अधिकारी की कार पर कांठी के सबजपुर में हमला हुआ है। कार बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। हालांकि, हमले के वक्त सौमेंदु अधिकारी कार में मौजूद नहीं थे।सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई सौमेंदु की कार पर हुए हमले के लिए उन्होंने टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। 
विज्ञापन
 
टीएमसी नेता पर लगाया आरोप
सौमेंदु की कार पर हुए हमले में कार चालक घायल हो गया है। सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई दिब्येंदु अधकारी ने अपने भाई की कार पर हमले के लिए टीएमसी के एक नेता पर आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया, मुझे जानकारी मिली है कि टीएमसी के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष ने सौमेंदु अधिकारी की कार पर हमला कराया है। कार चालक की भी पिटाई की है, चालक घायल हो गया है। कार पर हुए हमले की सूचना पुलिस को दे दी है। 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national assembly election 2021 election west bengal election west bengal assembly election पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सरकारी नौकरी 2021 लाइव
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021 LIVE : एसएससी ने जारी की अंतिम उत्तर कुंजी, इन विभाग के 6610 पदों पर करें आवेदन

27 मार्च 2021

सौमेंदु अधिकारी के कार पर हमला
India News

West Bengal Election LIVE: दोपहर 1 बजे तक 40.73% वोटिंग, टीएमसी का आरोप- मतदाताओं को डरा रही भाजपा

27 मार्च 2021

मशहूर कॉमेडिन्स
Bollywood

कभी टीवी पर छाए रहते थे ये मशहूर कॉमेडियन्स, आज लाइमलाइट से दूर बिता रहे जिंदगी

27 मार्च 2021

सचिन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर भी कोरोना संक्रमित: घर में खुद को किया क्वारंटीन, परिवार के सभी लोग निगेटिव

27 मार्च 2021

राम चरण का घर
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: करोड़ों के बंगले में रहते हैं राम चरण, एयरलाइन कंपनी के भी हैं मालिक, देखें आलीशान घर की तस्वीरें

27 मार्च 2021

Covid 19
India News

कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ बेकाबू: पिछले 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों की संख्या 62 हजार के पार, मौतों ने भी बढ़ाई चिंता

27 मार्च 2021

पोको एम3
Gadgets

रिकॉर्ड: 45 दिन में पांच लाख लोगों ने खरीदा यह स्मार्टफोन, आखिर क्या है इसमें खास

27 मार्च 2021

nikita tomar case
Faridabad

निकिता हत्याकांड: एक साल बाद जेल से बाहर आ सकते हैं तौसीफ व रेहान, इस नियम से मिल जाएगी राहत!

27 मार्च 2021

nikita murder case
Faridabad

निकिता हत्याकांड : पांच महीने, 57 गवाह 25 सबूत और 700 पेज की चार्जशीट, आरोपी तौसीफ और रेहान को मिली सजा

27 मार्च 2021

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: अपने बदले किरदारों पर बोले अभिषेक ए बच्चन, ‘होश तो एक समय गुजरने के बाद ही आता है!’

27 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X