पश्चिम बंगाल : कांठी में सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई की कार पर हमला, टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

पश्चिम बंगाल के विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के तहत पांच जिलों की 30 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। इस बीच, कई मतदान केंद्रों से हिंसक झड़पों की खबरें भी आ रही हैं। वहीं भाजपा उम्मीदवार सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई सौमेंदु अधिकारी की कार पर कांठी के सबजपुर में हमला हुआ है। कार बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। हालांकि, हमले के वक्त सौमेंदु अधिकारी कार में मौजूद नहीं थे।सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई सौमेंदु की कार पर हुए हमले के लिए उन्होंने टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है।

I got to know that vehicle (of Soumendu Adhikari) was attacked in Contai with help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu isn't injured. Driver was beaten up. I've informed Police Observer: Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader & brother of Soumendu Adhikari #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/IDL4Wc6fKz

Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival here created problem for them to continue with their mischiefs so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver: Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader. pic.twitter.com/KpfelNmB0T