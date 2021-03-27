पश्चिम बंगाल : कांठी में सुवेंदु अधिकारी के भाई की कार पर हमला, टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

I got to know that vehicle (of Soumendu Adhikari) was attacked in Contai with help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu isn't injured. Driver was beaten up. I've informed Police Observer: Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader & brother of Soumendu Adhikari#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/IDL4Wc6fKz— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival here created problem for them to continue with their mischiefs so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver: Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader. pic.twitter.com/KpfelNmB0T— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
सौमेंदु अधिकारी ने बताया कि तीन केंद्रों पर धांधली की खबर मिली थी, जिसके बाद वे मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे थे। जब वे अंदर बातचीत कर रहे थे, तभी राम गोविंद दास की सह पर कुछ लोगों ने उनकी कार को निशाना बनाया। कार चालक की जमकर पिटाई है। घायल कार चालक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
