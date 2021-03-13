शहर चुनें

Weather Forecast Today : heavy rain warning in these states Delhi madhya pradesh bihar UP himachal uttrakhand news IMD hailstorm bring relief from heat

Weather : मौसम का मिजाज बदला, दिल्ली समेत इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 09:29 AM IST
दिल्ली में मौसम का नजारा।
दिल्ली में मौसम का नजारा। - फोटो : ट्विटर ANI
मौसम का मिजाज एक बार फिर बदला नजर आ रहा है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देश के कई इलाकों में हुई बारिश से मौसम ने एक बार फिर से करवट ली है। मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) के अनुमान के मुताबिक, पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, मध्यप्रदेश और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में वर्तमान पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव खत्म हो गया है। वहीं पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, पश्चिम बंगाल और झारखंड में आंधी और बिजली की गरज शुरू हो गई, जो आज शाम तक जारी रहेगी।
