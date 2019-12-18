भारत सरकार से इनर लाइन परमिट को लागू कराने के लिए प्रस्ताव करेंगे पारित: सीएम कॉनराड संगमा

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma: The Preamble has been changed in the past by the Presidential notification. The recent one was done on Dec 11,2019 where Manipur was added. Until & unless the word Meghalaya is not inserted in the Preamble, it will not be possible. (17.12) https://t.co/bPnL69hjUD— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
जीएसटी परिषद की बुधवार को होने वाली बैठक में अनुमान से खासे कम रहे राजस्व को बढ़ाने के लिए कर ढांचे की समीक्षा होगी।
18 दिसंबर 2019