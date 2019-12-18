शहर चुनें

भारत सरकार से इनर लाइन परमिट को लागू कराने के लिए प्रस्ताव करेंगे पारित: सीएम कॉनराड संगमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिलांग Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 06:23 AM IST
कॉनराड संगमा (फाइल फोटो)
कॉनराड संगमा (फाइल फोटो)
मेघालय के मुख्यमंत्री कॉनराड संगमा ने कहा है कि आज हम कैबिनेट में भारत सरकार से इनर लाइन परमिट (आईएलपी) को लागू करने का आग्रह करने के लिए एक प्रस्ताव पारित करेंगे। बंगाल पूर्वी सीमांत विनियम 1873 में एक प्रस्तावना है जो उन क्षेत्रों को परिभाषित करती है जहां इसे अधिसूचित और लागू किया जा सकता है।
कॉनराड संगमा ने कहा कि पूर्व में राष्ट्रपति की अधिसूचना द्वारा प्रस्तावना को बदल दिया गया था। हाल ही में 11 दिसंबर 2019 को मणिपुर को जोड़ा गया था। जब तक मेघालय शब्द को प्रस्तावना में नहीं डाला जाएगा तब तक यह संभव नहीं होगा।
