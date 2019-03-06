Indian Army: Post our warning to Pakistan Army “NOT to target civilian areas”,overall situation along LoC remains relatively calm. In last 24 hours, Pakistan Army resorted to intense & unprovoked firing with heavy caliber weapons in selected areas of Krishna Ghati and Sunderbani pic.twitter.com/x3JuUMoq7U — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Indian Army: The same was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army. There have been no casualties on the Indian side. https://t.co/WBEfNBNaNx — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Indian Army: Would reiterate that as a professional Army we are committed to avoid civil casualties, especially along LoC. All actions taken by our defence forces are targeted towards counter terrorism&terrorist infrastructure,away from civilian areas,to avoid civilian casualties — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

भारतीय सेना की ओर से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया कि सेना ने पाक सेना को चेतावनी दी थी कि नागरिक क्षेत्रों पर हमला न किया जाए। सेना की इस चेतावनी के बाद एलओसी (नियंत्रण रेखा) पर स्थिति अपेक्षाकृत शांत है। सेना ने कहा कि पिछले 24 घंटों में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने कृष्णाघाटी और सुंदरबनी के चुनिंदा इलाकों में भारी कैलिबर हथियारों के साथ सघन और अकारण गोलीबारी का सहारा लिया।सेना ने बताया कि पाकिस्तान की इस कार्रवाई का भारत ने भी जवाब दिया। भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में भारत की ओर से कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। भारतीय सेना ने कहा कि एक पेशेवर सेना के रूप में विशेष तौर से एलओसी पर नागरिक नुकसान न होने देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। हमारे रक्षा बलों द्वारा की गई हर कार्रवाई आतंकरोधी या आतंकी ठिकानों पर केंद्रित होती है। नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए हम हर कार्रवाई नागरिक क्षेत्रों से दूर रहती है।