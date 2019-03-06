शहर चुनें

India News

नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए हम पूरी तरह से प्रतिबद्ध हैं : भारतीय सेना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 05:31 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना की ओर से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया कि सेना ने पाक सेना को चेतावनी दी थी कि नागरिक क्षेत्रों पर हमला न किया जाए। सेना की इस चेतावनी के बाद एलओसी (नियंत्रण रेखा) पर स्थिति अपेक्षाकृत शांत है। सेना ने कहा कि पिछले 24 घंटों में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने कृष्णाघाटी और सुंदरबनी के चुनिंदा इलाकों में भारी कैलिबर हथियारों के साथ सघन और अकारण गोलीबारी का सहारा लिया। 
सेना ने बताया कि पाकिस्तान की इस कार्रवाई का भारत ने भी जवाब दिया। भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में भारत की ओर से कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। भारतीय सेना ने कहा कि एक पेशेवर सेना के रूप में विशेष तौर से एलओसी पर नागरिक नुकसान न होने देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। हमारे रक्षा बलों द्वारा की गई हर कार्रवाई आतंकरोधी या आतंकी ठिकानों पर केंद्रित होती है। नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए हम हर कार्रवाई नागरिक क्षेत्रों से दूर रहती है।

indian army भारतीय सेना pakistan army loc defense forces civil safety counter terrorism
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

