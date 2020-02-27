'हम 15 करोड़ ' पर वारिस पठान को मिला नोटिस, 29 फरवरी को पेश होने का मिला आदेश 

M N Nagaraj, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner: We have served notice to Waris Pathan (AIMIM leader on his '15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain' remark) to appear before the investigation officer on 29th February and give his statement. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/hGN3j8VHxh— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.