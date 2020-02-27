शहर चुनें

'हम 15 करोड़ ' पर वारिस पठान को मिला नोटिस, 29 फरवरी को पेश होने का मिला आदेश 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कलबुर्गी Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 02:18 PM IST
वारिस पठान (फाइल फोटो)
ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के नेता और पूर्व विधायक वारिस पठान को 29 फरवरी को अपने बयान दर्ज कराने का आदेश दिया है। यह जानकारी कलबुर्गी के पुलिस उपायुक्त एमएन नागराज ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि पठान को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। उन्हें जांच अधिकारी के सामने पेश होकर अपने बयान दर्ज कराने होंगे। पठान ने कुछ दिनों पहले एक रैली में विवादित बयान दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि हम 15 करोड़ हैं मगर 100 को ऊपर भारी पड़ेंगे। जिसपर उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
