मुंबई : महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ के मामले में वार्ड बॉय गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

मुंबई पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर दी गई है और उसको हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी ने महिला के गुप्त अंगो को कुछ दवा लगाने के बहाने छुआ था, जिसके बाद महिला ने आऱोपी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज की थी।
Maharashtra: Ward boy arrested for allegedly molesting a woman recuperating from surgery in a Mumbai hospital
"Accused touched the woman's private parts on the pretext of applying some medicine. We have registered an FIR & taken the accused into custody," says police(22.12) pic.twitter.com/7WLy4DA6qE— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
