शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Wall of a house collapsed in Kandivali (West) Mumbai, 4-5 people possibly trapped

मुंबई के कांदिवली में घर की दीवार गिरने से पांच लोग दबे, बचाव अभियान जारी

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 08:19 AM IST
विज्ञापन
एनडीआरएफ
एनडीआरएफ
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई में कांदिवली (पश्चिम) इलाके में एक घर की दीवार गिर गई है। बताया जा रहा है लगभग चार से पांच लोग दीवार के नीचे दब गए। राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रतिक्रिया बल (एनडीआरएफ) ने बताया कि अब तीन लोगों को बचा लिया गया है, बचाव अभियान जारी है।
विज्ञापन

 
 
अब पढ़े अमर उजाला ई-पेपर फ्री में | कहीं भी, कभी भी |
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
wall of a house collapsed kandivali mumbai

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में कोरोना
India News

भारत में कोरोना: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 62939 हुई, अब तक 2109 की मौत

10 मई 2020

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे(फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुश्किल में सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे, कांग्रेस ने दो सीटों पर उतारा अपना उम्मीदवार

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
mobile user
India News

मम्मी-पापा पर सोशल मीडिया और वेब सीरीज का खुमार, बच्चे ब्वॉयज लॉकर रूम में बिजी

10 मई 2020

अहमदाबाद में कोरोना की जांच के लिए नमूने एकत्र करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
India News

कोरोना: नौ दिन में आठ राज्यों के 20 ग्रीन जिलों में मिले 283 संक्रमित

10 मई 2020

औरंगाबाद रेल हादसा
India News

दर्दभरी दास्तां: मैं अभागा दो-दो जवान बेटों की लाश देखने को जिंदा हूं

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

मानसरोवर को जोड़ने वाली सड़क को नेपाल ने अपना हिस्सा बताया

10 मई 2020

स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीम ने धरना दिया
Meerut

मेरठ में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को दौड़ा- दौड़ाकर पीटा, एक सिपाही लाइन हाजिर

10 मई 2020

सत्येंद्र जैन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस से मौत के आंकड़ों पर घिरी 'आप' सरकार, सत्येंद्र जैन ने कहा- छिपाने का कोई कारण नहीं

9 मई 2020

विद्युत जामवाल
Bollywood

लकड़ियों से लदे तांगे को लेकर विद्युत जामवाल ने लगाई दौड़, 'कंमाडो' का ये वीडियो देख हैरान रह जाएंगे

9 मई 2020

भारत-नेपाल
World

लिपुलेख दर्रे को धारचूला से जोड़ने वाली सड़क के उद्घाटन पर नेपाल ने जताई आपत्ति

9 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited