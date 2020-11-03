वायलिन वादक और पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित टीएन कृष्णन का निधन

Violin maestro and Padma awardee TN Krishnan (file pic) passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at the age of 92 last evening. pic.twitter.com/xUq7j71Uaw— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.