Home ›   India News ›   Violinist and Padma Award winner TN Krishnan passes away

वायलिन वादक और पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित टीएन कृष्णन का निधन

एजेंसी, चैन्नई Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 05:53 AM IST
वायलिन वादक और पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित टीएन कृष्णन
वायलिन वादक और पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित टीएन कृष्णन - फोटो : twitter

ख़बर सुनें
वायलिन वादक और पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित टीएन कृष्णन का कल शाम चेन्नई (तमिलनाडु) में निधन हो गया। उनकी उम्र 92 वर्ष थी। वायलिन वादक टीएन कृष्णन अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे लेकिन टीएन कृष्णन का खेल पूरे देश रागों की प्राचीन सुंदरता का प्रतिनिधित्व करता रहेगा। उन्होंने एक बालक के रूप में संगीत की दुनिया में प्रवेश किया था। अपने जीवन के अंतिम दिनों  तक वे रागों का प्रदर्शन करते रहे। 
india news national tn krishnan tn krishnan passes away passes away tamil nadu violinist and padma awards tn krishnan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

