निजी संपत्ति जब्त करने पर रोक के लिए विजय माल्या ने खटखटाया सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा, सुनवाई कल

Vijay Mallya has approached the Supreme Court, seeking its direction of stay on confiscation of all properties owned by him and his relatives. In his plea, he has stated that he wanted attachment of only those irregularities, which are related to Kingfisher Airlines. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/OXU2vKkuI5— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019
कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धरमैया ने शनिवार को कहा कि 'बसव धर्म' एक स्वतंत्र धर्म है जो न तो हिंदू धर्म के अंदर है और न ही इससे बाहर है। उनकी यह टिप्पणी विवाद खड़ा कर सकती है।
27 जुलाई 2019