Home ›   India News ›   Vijay Mallya approached Supreme Court, seeking its direction of stay on confiscation of properties

निजी संपत्ति जब्त करने पर रोक के लिए विजय माल्या ने खटखटाया सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा, सुनवाई कल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 12:29 AM IST
Vijay Mallya
Vijay Mallya - फोटो : pti
भारतीय बैंकों का कर्जदार और देश छोड़कर भागे कारोबारी विजय माल्या ने अपने और अपने रिश्तेदारों के स्वामित्व वाली संपत्तियों को कुर्क किए जाने पर रोक लगाने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। माल्या ने अपनी याचिका में कहा कि सिर्फ किंगफिशर कंपनी से संबंधित संपत्ति ही कुर्क की जाए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट 29 जुलाई यानी कि सोमवार को इस मामले की सुनवाई करेगा। 
अपनी दलील में माल्या ने कहा है कि उसकी निजी संपत्ति और परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों क संपत्ति जब्त नहीं की जाए। माल्या पर भारतीय बैंकों का नौ हजार करोड़ रुपये लोन लेने और बिना चुकाए फरार होने का आरोप है। 

शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या को 11 जुलाई को झटका लगा था। बंबई हाई कोर्ट ने इससे पहले विजय माल्या की इसी याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। इस याचिका के जरिए माल्या ने सरकारी एजेंसियों द्वारा उसकी संपत्ति को जब्त करने की प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने की मांग की थी।
vijay mallya vijay mallya news loan bank loan 9000 crore supreme court supreme court news
