Home ›   India News ›   Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19

कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आए उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू, पत्नी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 09:51 PM IST
उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू (फाइल फोटो)
उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
देश के उप राष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू भी कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उपराष्ट्रपति के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से मंगलवार को एक ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी गई। उनकी पत्नी उषा नायडू की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।
नायडू फिलहाल घर में ही क्वारंटीन हैं। ट्वीट में कहा गया कि मंगलवार की सुबह उप राष्ट्रपति की रुटीन कोविड-19 जांच हुई थी, जो पॉजिटिव आई। वह एसिम्टोमैटिक हैं और उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। उन्हें होम क्वारंटीन की सलाह दी गई है।
 

 
india news national venkaiah naidu coronavirus vice president of india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

