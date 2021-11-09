नियुक्ति: वाइस एडमिरल आर हरि कुमार होंगे अगले नौसेना प्रमुख, 30 नवंबर को संभालेंगे पद 

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has been appointed as the next chief of naval staff by the government. He is presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command and will take over his new office on November 30: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/usn0JgxKA5— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.