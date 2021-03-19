शहर चुनें

भारत-अमेरिका: तीन दिवसीय यात्रा पर भारत पहुंचे अमेरिकी रक्षा सचिव लॉयड ऑस्टिन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 19 Mar 2021 05:34 PM IST
तीन दिवसीय यात्रा पर दिल्ली पहुंचे अमेरिकी रक्षा सचिव लॉयड ऑस्टिन
तीन दिवसीय यात्रा पर दिल्ली पहुंचे अमेरिकी रक्षा सचिव लॉयड ऑस्टिन - फोटो : एएनआई
अमेरिका के रक्षा सचिव लॉयड जे ऑस्टिन शुक्रवार को अपनी तीन दिवसीय यात्रा के लिए नई दिल्ली पहुंच गए। अपनी यात्रा के दौरान वह भारतीय विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर से मुलाकात करेंगे।
