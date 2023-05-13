Notifications

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Up Nikay Chunav result 2023 Atiq Ahmed Mukhtar Ansari and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Cities Winning Seats

UP Nikay Chunav Result: अतीक अहमद से मुख्तार अंसारी तक, जानें यूपी के विवादित चेहरों के इलाकों के नतीजे

स्पेशल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: हिमांशु मिश्रा Updated Sat, 13 May 2023 02:33 PM IST
सार

आइए जानते हैं माफिया से राजनेता बने इन हस्तियों के इलाके में नगर निकाय चुनाव के क्या नतीजे हैं? अतीक और अशरफ की हत्या के बाद क्या प्रयागराज में समीकरण बदला है? मुख्तार के इलाके में क्या हो रहा है? पवहवानों के आरोप झेल रहे बृजभूषण शरण के शहर में नतीजे कैसे रहे?

UP Nikay Chunav - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विस्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश नगर निकाय चुनाव के नतीजे आने शुरू हो गए हैं। प्रदेश की 17 नगर निगम में हुए चुनाव में भाजपा 15 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है। मेरठ और आगरा दो ऐसी सीटें हैं, जहां भाजपा पीछे है। इनमें मेरठ सीट से एआईएमआईएम प्रत्याशी आगे चल रहे हैं तो आगरा में बसपा उम्मीदवार बढ़त बनाए हुए है। 



इस बीच प्रयागराज, गोंडा और गाजीपुर में हुए चुनाव भी चर्चा के केंद्र बिंदु में हैं। अतीक अहमद और अशरफ का पूरा सियासी सफर प्रयागराज में रहा। इसी तरह मुख्तार परिवार का कब्जा गाजीपुर में रहा। वहीं, पहलवानों का विरोध झेल रहे कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष और भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण का दबदबा गोंडा में माना जाता है।


ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं इनके इलाके में नगर निकाय चुनाव के क्या नतीजे हैं? अतीक और अशरफ की हत्या के बाद क्या प्रयागराज में समीकरण बदला है? मुख्तार और बृजभूषण के इलाके में क्या स्थिति है? 

अतीक अहमद और अशरफ के इलाके में क्या हुआ? 
माफिया अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ की 15 अप्रैल को गोली मारकर हत्या हो गई थी। दोनों को पुलिस कस्टडी में उस वक्त मारा गया, जब उन्हें मेडिकल के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया था। इस हत्या के बाद खूब राजनीति हुई। सपा, बसपा और कांग्रेस ने कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर भाजपा सरकार को घेरा तो भाजपा ने इसे कुदरत का इंसाफ बताया। 

अतीक और अशरफ का प्रयागराज के चकिया, करेली, अटाला, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर और फूलपुर के इलाकों में काफी दबदबा रहा है। प्रयागराज महापौर प्रत्याशी की बात करें तो अभी भारतीय जनता पार्टी के गणेश केसरवानी आगे चल रहे हैं। सपा के प्रत्याशी दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। वहीं, पार्षद चुनाव की बात करें तो अभी ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर का रिजल्ट जारी हो चुका है। इसमें भाजपा को जीत मिली है। 
