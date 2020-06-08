शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Unlock-1: Malls are open today, Live updates from malls

Live

अनलॉक-1: खुल गए मॉल्स, सावधानी बरतते दिखाई दिए लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 12:23 PM IST
Unlock-1: Malls are open today, Live updates from malls
जयपुर के एक मॉल का दृश्य - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस के चलते देश में चार चरणों के लॉकडाउन के बाद आज से जीवन को फिर से पटरी पर लाने की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। इसी के तहत अनलॉक-1 के पहले चरण में रेस्टारेंट व मॉल्स को भी खोलने की अनुमति दे दी गई है। सोमवार को पहले ही दिन मॉल्स लोगों से गुलजार दिखे। जानें पल-पल का अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

12:09 PM, 08-Jun-2020

अनलॉक-1: खुल गए मॉल्स, सावधानी बरतते दिखाई दिए लोग

पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलीगुड़ी का सिटी सेंटर मॉल सोमवार से खुल गया। मॉल में प्रवेश करने से पहले लोग की जांच की गई और उनके हाथ सैनिटाइज किए गए।

unlock 1 malls open today coronavirus
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जांच के लिए नमूना लेता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Coronavirus in India Live Updates : चुनाव आयोग कार्यालय में अधिकारी कोरोना संक्रमित

8 जून 2020

मेघना राज और चिरंजीवी सर्जा
Bollywood

39 वर्षीय कन्नड़ अभिनेता चिरंजीवी सर्जा के निधन के बाद वायरल हुईं शादी की तस्वीरें, गर्भवती हैं पत्नी मेघना राज

8 जून 2020

शोपियां मुठभेड़
Jammu

शोपियां में 26 घंटे में नौ आतंकी ढेर, जवानों ने ऐसे उड़ाया वो ठिकाना जिसमें छिपे थे आतंकवादी

8 जून 2020

चिरंजीवी सर्जा का अंतिम संस्कार
Bollywood

फार्महाउस पर होगा 39 वर्षीय कन्नड़ अभिनेता चिरंजीवी सर्जा का अंतिम संस्कार, गर्भवती पत्नी का रो-रोकर हुआ बुरा हाल

8 जून 2020

सोनू सूद, संजय राउत
Bollywood

सोनू सूद पर निशाना साधने वाले संजय राउत को इस फिल्ममेकर ने लिया आड़े हाथों, कहा- 'आपको तो जनता से पैसे...'

8 जून 2020

People gather at Gauri Shankar Temple
India News

उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली में खुल गए मंदिर के कपाट, जानिए किन-किन राज्यों में नहीं हो सकेंगे दर्शन

8 जून 2020

फहद हुसैन
Lucknow

पाकिस्तानी अखबार ‘डॉन’ के संपादक ने यूपी की दी मिसाल, इमरान सरकार को घेरा

8 जून 2020

राजेंद्र नाथ
Bollywood

हर सुपरस्टार पर भारी पड़ता था ये कॉमेडियन, भाई को परदे पर देख छोड़ दी थी पढ़ाई

8 जून 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

प्रवासियों की मदद करते हुए भड़के सोनू सूद, गुस्से में किया ये ट्वीट

8 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनलॉक-1: आज खुल जाएगा पूरा देश, 15 अगस्त के बाद ही खुलेंगे स्कूल-कॉलेज

8 जून 2020

