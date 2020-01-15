शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Union Minister will make people aware about withdrawal of Article 370 from Jammu and kashmir

अनुच्छेद 370 : लोगों को जागरूक करने जम्मू-कश्मीर जाएंगे 36 केंद्रीय मंत्री

डिजिटल ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 08:01 PM IST
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
केंद्र सरकार जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 के प्रावधानों को निरस्त करने के बाद अब इसके सकारात्मक प्रभावों के बारे में लोगों को बताने के लिए एक नई पहल शुरू करने जा रही है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक अनुच्छेद 370 के प्रावधानों को निरस्त किए जाने के सकारात्मक प्रभावों और क्षेत्र के लिए सरकार के विकास कदमों के बारे में लोगों को अवगत कराने के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्रियों का एक समूह इस महीने के अंत में जम्मू कश्मीर के दौरे पर जायेगा।
इसमें कुल 36 मंत्री शामिल होंगे और इनका दौरा 18 से 25 जनवरी तक होगा। मंत्रियों के जम्मू कश्मीर यात्रा कार्यक्रम को 17 जनवरी को केंद्रीय मंत्रिपरिषद की एक बैठक में अंतिम रूप दिये जाने की संभावना है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि यह यात्रा केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की एक पहल है और मंत्रालय इसमें समन्वय कर रहा है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के 19 जनवरी को केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर की यात्रा किए जाने की उम्मीद है।


