Home ›   India News ›   Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on being asked if he will run for Delhi CM post

सीएम पद की उम्मीदवारी पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप पुरी, ऐसा कोई इरादा नहीं है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 09:29 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा है कि दिल्ली के सीएम पद का उम्मीदवार बनने का उनका कोई इरादा नहीं है। क्या वह दिल्ली सीएम पद के लिए जाएंगे वाले सवाल पर हरदीप सिंह ने शनिवार को कहा कि मेरा ऐसा कोई इरादा नहीं है।
उन्होंने कहा कि मैं एक नौकरशाह था और अब मंत्री हूं। दिल्ली में कई नेता ऐसे हैं जो यहां पैदा हुए और भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता हैं। 
 



हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने दिल्ली की अनधिकृत कॉलोनियों की सीमाओं को परिभाषित करने वाले एक वेब पोर्टल का शुभारंभ किया। अनधिकृत कॉलोनियों पर हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार जो 11 बरसों में नहीं कर पाई उसे हमने महज तीन महीनों में कर दिया। 

उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए एक अन्य पोर्टल लाया जाएगा जिसके जरिए वे लोग मालिकाना हक के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगे। 
