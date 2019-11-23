सीएम पद की उम्मीदवारी पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप पुरी, ऐसा कोई इरादा नहीं है

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on being asked 'if he will run for Delhi CM post': I have no such intentions. I was a bureaucrat and now I am a minister. There are several leaders in Delhi who are born and brought up here and are senior BJP leaders. pic.twitter.com/uQhz6DAADM— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के पूर्व चेयरमैन के. कस्तूरीरंगन एनआईआईटी यूनिवर्सिटी (एनयू) के नए प्रमुख बन गए हैं। शनिवार को इसकी घोषणा एनआईआईटी यूनिवर्सिटी के 11वें सालाना व्याख्यान में नीमराना में की गई।
23 नवंबर 2019