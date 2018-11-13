Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers & Narendra Singh Tomar assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to their existing portfolios. pic.twitter.com/uaN3RUnBxf— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2018
तमिल अभिनेता रजनीकांत ने मंगलवार को इशारों में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि वह उनके खिलाफ समझौता करने वाले दस लोगों की तुलना में ज्यादा मजबूत हैं।
13 नवंबर 2018