Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Narendra Singh Tomar assigned additional charge 

सदानंद गौड़ा को मिला रसायन मंत्रालय का अतिरिक्त प्रभार, नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर देखेंगे संसदीय कार्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 07:57 PM IST
Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Narendra Singh Tomar assigned additional charge 
ख़बर सुनें
मोदी सरकार ने मंगलवार को अपने कैबिनेट में मामूली फेरबदल किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, केंद्रीय मंत्री डीवी सदानंद गौड़ा को रसायन और उर्वरक मंत्रालय का अतिरिक्त प्रभार सौंपा गया है। इसी कड़ी में भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री रहे अनंत कुमार के निधन के बाद उनकी जगह नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर को उनके मौजूदा पोर्टफोलियो के अलावा संसदीय मामलों के मंत्रालय के अतिरिक्त प्रभार के रूप कार्य सौंपा गया है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि वर्तमान में नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार में ग्रामीण विकास, पंचायती राज और खानों का कार्य संभाल रहे हैं। वहीं सदानंद गौड़ा सांख्यिकी और कार्यक्रम कार्यान्वयन मंत्री के तौर पर काम देख रहे हैं। 
 

sadananda gowda narendra singh tomar union minister ministry of parliamentary affairs ministry of chemicals and fertilizers additional charge सदानंद गौड़ा नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर संसदीय कार्य मंत्री रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्रालय
