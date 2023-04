तेलंगाना में गरजे अमित शाह: 'भ्रष्ट बीआरएस सरकार की उल्टी गिनती शुरू', केंद्रीय मंत्री का KCR पर हमला

#WATCH | Rangareddy: To divert people's attention they made TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). CM KCR should know that it's his end in Telangana, & he is talking about becoming PM of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella pic.twitter.com/bqdtYGlUPx

#WATCH | Rangareddy: The police here are completely politicised. All welfare schemes that PM Modi sends here, don't reach the common man. No matter what CM KCR does, he can't keep people of Telangana away from PM Modi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella pic.twitter.com/MRA8CIodkb