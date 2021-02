केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने फार्मा और आईटी हार्डवेयर के लिए दी पीएलआई योजना को मंजूरी

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware; scheme proposes incentive to boost domestic manufacturing & attract large investments in value chain of IT Hardware. Target segments include laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs & servers: Union Minister RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/P1IoGlS4j2

Cabinet approves PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals for a period of financial year 2020-21 to 2028-29 to promote production of high-value products in the country and increase value addition in exports: Union Minister RS Prasad https://t.co/4GDktr6Ocd