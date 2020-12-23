कृषि मंत्री तोमर ने किसानों को दिया भरोसा, योजनाएं लाएंगे और हर खाई पाटेंगे

9 करोड़ किसानों के खाते में जाएंगे रुपयेः तोमर केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने मीडिया को बताया कि 25 दिसंबर को एक वर्चुअल समारोह में 9 करोड़ किसानों को उनके खाते में 18000 करोड़ रुपये मिलेंगे। इस समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी मुख्य अतिथि होंगे। तोमर ने बताया कि कल शाम तक, 2 करोड़ किसानों ने इस ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम के लिए अपना पंजीकरण कराया है।
Through various schemes, we will fill all gaps in agriculture sector, which will benefit farmers & ensure they get the right price...Even during #COVID19 pandemic, we saw that work related to farming & agriculture wasn't affected: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/eUMNxEJHkL— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
On 25th December, 9 crore farmers will receive Rs 18000 crores in their accounts as part of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojna. PM will be the Chief Guest. By last evening, 2 crores farmers have registered themselves for this online event: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/T2bIO9veyx— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
