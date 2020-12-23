शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says we will fill all gaps in agriculture sector

कृषि मंत्री तोमर ने किसानों को दिया भरोसा, योजनाएं लाएंगे और हर खाई पाटेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 04:04 PM IST
कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर
कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर - फोटो : एएनआई (फाइल)

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने बुधवार को कहा कि विभिन्न योजनाओं के माध्यम से हम कृषि के क्षेत्र में सभी खाइयों को पाट देंगे, इससे किसानों को फायदा होगा और सुनिश्चित होगा कि उन्हें सही कीमत मिले। यहां तक कि कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान भी हमने देखा कि खेती-किसानी से संबंधित कार्यों पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा।
तोमर ने कहा, मैं बैंकों को भी धन्यवाद देना चाहूंगा, क्योंकि महामारी के दौरान वह किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड कवर के अंतर्गत एक करोड़ से अधिक किसानों को लाए और पिछले आठ महीनों में किसानों के एक लाख करोड़ रुपये दिए। कृषि क्षेत्र और किसानों की बेहतरी के लिए हमने कुछ सुधार किए हैं और भविष्य में भी और सुधार लाएंगे।

  9 करोड़ किसानों के खाते में जाएंगे रुपयेः तोमर 
केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने मीडिया को बताया कि 25 दिसंबर को एक वर्चुअल समारोह में 9 करोड़ किसानों को उनके खाते में 18000 करोड़ रुपये मिलेंगे। इस समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी मुख्य अतिथि होंगे। तोमर ने बताया कि कल शाम तक, 2 करोड़ किसानों ने इस ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम के लिए अपना पंजीकरण कराया है।

