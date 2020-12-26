शहर चुनें
यूनेस्को प्रमुख ने कहा- आत्मा अजर-अमर यही है गीता का सार, 2021 आशा की किरण लाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 05:37 PM IST
Bhagavad gita
Bhagavad gita

यूनेस्को की महानिदेशक ऑड्री एजुले गीता जंयती पर लोगों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए भगवत गीता के सार से प्रेरणा लेने का संदेश दिया। साथ ही ऑड्री एजुले ने उम्मीद जताई है कि आत्मा के अजर-अमर होने का भगवद गीता का सार 2021 के लिए आशा की किरण लेकर आएगा।
यूनेस्को महानिदेशक ने ट्वीट किया है, ‘‘इस साल क्रिसमस के दिन ही गीता जयंती भी है। 55 सदी पहले आज ही के दिन गीता का उपदेश दिया गया था। ‘आत्मा अजर अमर है, उसे जलाया या सूखाया नहीं जा सकता। आशा है कि आत्मा के अजर-अमर रहने का गीता का यह सार 2021 के लिए आशा की नई किरण लेकर आएगा।’’

 
उन्होंने लिखा है, ‘‘गीता जयंती 2020 और क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं। भगवद गीता साहित्य की उम्दा रचना और ज्ञान का भंडार है। यूनेस्को की मदद से अनुवाद की जाने वाली पुस्तकों में से एक यह भी है।’’
 

शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने भी ट्वीट किया है कि जैसा कि यूनेस्को की माननीय महानिदेशक ऑड्री एजुले ने अर्जुन और कृष्ण के बीच के संवाद को बहुत सही आलोक में रखा है, हम सब मिलकर नयी आशाओं और प्रेम के साथ 2021 का स्वागत करें।

india news national gita unesco

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

