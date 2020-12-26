यूनेस्को प्रमुख ने कहा- आत्मा अजर-अमर यही है गीता का सार, 2021 आशा की किरण लाए

उन्होंने लिखा है, ‘‘गीता जयंती 2020 और क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं। भगवद गीता साहित्य की उम्दा रचना और ज्ञान का भंडार है। यूनेस्को की मदद से अनुवाद की जाने वाली पुस्तकों में से एक यह भी है।’’
1/2 this year #Christmas is also #GitaJayanti - the day the #Bhagavadgita was spoken 55 centuries ago. "The soul is unbreakable and insoluble, and can be neither burned nor dried." May the story of the transmigration of the soul bring hope for 2021 @unesconewdelhi @IndiaatUNESCO pic.twitter.com/OMWT0cLWlN— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) December 24, 2020
2/2 Happy #GitaJayanti2020 and Merry #Christmas #Bhagavadgita is a literary masterpiece and a wealth of wisdom - it was one of the works translated with the support of @UNESCO - the dialogue between #Arjuna & #Krishna is an inspiration for all @unesconewdelhi @IndiaatUNESCO— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) December 24, 2020
