Uma Bharti will not fight for Lok Sabha election, campaigning for party continues

उमा का लोकसभा चुनाव को ‘राम-राम’, अब केवल पार्टी के लिए करेंगी प्रचार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, झांसी Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:03 AM IST
Uma Bharti will not fight for Lok Sabha election, campaigning for party continues
केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती - फोटो : amar ujala
केंद्रीय पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्री उमा भारती ने रविवार को साफ किया कि अब वह लोकसभा का चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी। झांसी ही नहीं, कहीं से भी वह चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी। वह मध्यप्रदेश का मुख्यमंत्री बनने की दौड़ में भी नहीं है। सिर्फ पार्टी के लिए प्रचार करेंगी। उन्होंने दावा कि वह 90 दिन में फूड प्रोसेसिंग पार्क व लक्ष्मी ताल का काम शुरू कराएंगी।

विकास भवन में पत्रकारों से उन्होंने कहा कि कमर और घुटनों की बीमारी चलने-फिरने नहीं देती। इसलिए उन्होंने निर्णय लिया है कि अगला लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी। झांसीवासियों के स्नेह और प्यार की कर्जदार हैं। 

भाजपा के जब दो सांसद थे, तब से लेकर अब तक पार्टी के लिए काम कर रही हूं। पार्टी के लिए बहुत मेहनत की है, इसी का नतीजा है कि 54 साल में शरीर जवाब दे गया है। पर, खुशी है कि भाजपा देश की सबसे बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टी बन गई है।

मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव में वह केवल प्रचारक की भूमिका में रहेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अयोध्या में श्रीराम मंदिर पर कोर्ट के निर्णय से पहले कुछ नहीं कहेंगे। अगले लोकसभा चुनाव में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी फिर से जीतेंगे।

प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में झांसी बहुत नीचे और ललितपुर नंबर एक पर है। केंद्र सरकार ने नीति बनाई है कि जो जिले स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में पिछड़े हैं, वहां पर विशेष फोकस रहेगा।
uma bharti jhansi lok sabha election

