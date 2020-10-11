महाराष्ट्र: आरे के प्रदर्शनकारियों को राहत, सीएम ठाकरे ने वापस लिए सभी दर्ज मामले

We withdraw cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/CoIsWiDOEi— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020
