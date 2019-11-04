शहर चुनें

Two Dalit youth beaten in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani threatens to Gujarat Bandh

गुजरात में दो दलितों को कपड़े उतारकर पीटा, जिग्नेश मेवाणी बोले- 24 घंटे में हो गिरफ्तारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 10:01 PM IST
जिग्नेश मेवाणी (फाइल फोटो)
जिग्नेश मेवाणी (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में दो दलितों की कपड़े उतारकर पिटाई करने का मामला सामने आया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार अहमदाबाद में सड़क किनारे रेस्टोरेंट के मालिक और तीन अन्य लोगों ने दो दलित युवकों को कपड़े उतारकर बुरी तरह पीटा। इसपर जिग्नेश मेवाणी ने कड़ा विरोध जाहिर किया है। 
जिग्नेश मेवाणी पिटाई का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए गुजरात बंद की धमकी दी है। मेवाणी ने कहा कि अगर पुलिस ने दो दलितों को पीटने वाले अपराधियों को 24 घंटे में नहीं पकड़ा तो मैं गुजरात बंद का एलान कर दूंगा। ऐसा मत सोचो कि दलित कायर हैं, हम संविधान में विश्वास करते हैं!





 
jignesh mevani dalit mob lynching ahmedabad
