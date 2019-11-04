गुजरात में दो दलितों को कपड़े उतारकर पीटा, जिग्नेश मेवाणी बोले- 24 घंटे में हो गिरफ्तारी

TW: Abusive words and violence— Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) November 4, 2019
I will declare a Gujarat Bandh if the police does not arrest the perpetrators in 24 hours who attempted lynching of two Dalit youth in Ahmedabad yesterday night. Don't think Dalits are cowards: we believe in Constitution! pic.twitter.com/1Ge5Nw76Se
भारत ने क्षेत्रीय व्यापक आर्थिक भागीदारी (आरसीईपी) का हिस्सा बनने से इनकार कर दिया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, भारत की चिंताओं पर स्थिति साफ नहीं होने के चलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संगठन का हिस्सा नहीं बनने का फैसला लिया।
4 नवंबर 2019