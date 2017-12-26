बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केरलः कन्नूर के मट्टानुर में CPIM कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमला, बुरी तरह से घायल
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 03:06 PM IST
सीआईपीएम कार्यकर्ता पर हमला
PC: ANI
केरल के कन्नूर जिला स्थित मट्टानुर में
सीपीआईएम
कार्यकर्ता पर बुरी तरह से हमला किया गया है। हालांकि, हमला किसने किया फिलहाल इसकी कोई जानकारी मुहैया नहीं हो पाई है, लेकिन सीपीआईएम ने इस हमला के पीछे
आरएसएस
पर आरोप लगाया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक दोनों कार्यकर्ताओं को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
बता दें कि केरल में आए दिन हमला होते रहते हैं। कभी इस हमले के शिकार आरएसएस वाले होते हैं, तो कभी सीपीआईएम वाले तो कभी कोई और, इससे कुछ दिन पहले भी आरएसएस कार्यकर्ताओं हमला हुआ था। हाल ही में कुछ दिन पहले केरल के कन्नूर में बीजेपी और आरएसएस कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले के विरोध में बीजेपी ने जनरक्षा यात्रा निकाली थी। लेकिन, कन्नूर में अब भी हमले का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।
Your Story has been saved!