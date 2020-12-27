असम: अमित शाह से मिले कांग्रेस के दो विधायक, भाजपा में शामिल होने की जताई इच्छा

Two Congress MLAs have met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and have expressed a desire to join BJP. We've had a core committee meeting & are working to induct them into the party before December 30: Ranjit Kumar Das, Assam BJP State President pic.twitter.com/DxTn4UJonz— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020
