शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Two Congress MLA in assam met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and desire to join bjp

असम: अमित शाह से मिले कांग्रेस के दो विधायक, भाजपा में शामिल होने की जताई इच्छा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 05:21 PM IST
विज्ञापन
असम भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार दास
असम भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार दास - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
असम में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस के कई विधायक बगावत पर उतर आए हैं। इसी क्रम में रविवार को दो विधायकों ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात कर भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल होने की इच्छा जताई है। असम भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार दास ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।
विज्ञापन

उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी ने एक कोर कमेटी की बैठक की है जिसमें निर्णय लिया गया है कि इन सभी विधायकों को 30 दिसंबर से पहले पार्टी में शामिल कर लिया जाएगा।   

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national assam congress assam bjp assam assembly election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

dhoni virat rohit
Cricket News

ICC ने चुनी दशक की सर्वश्रेष्ठ वन-डे, टेस्ट और टी-20 टीम, धोनी-विराट समेत इन दिग्गजों को किया शामिल

27 दिसंबर 2020

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस
India News

सरकार ने ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वाहन पंजीकरण जैसे प्रमुख दस्तावेजों की वैधता अवधि 31 मार्च तक बढ़ाई

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
Kanpur

यूपी: इंजीनियर बहू की मुंह दबाकर बेरहमी से हत्या, बाथरूम में मिली लाश, 15 दिन पहले हुई थी शादी

27 दिसंबर 2020

एमसीजी में शतक के बाद अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

AUSvIND: सेनापति की तरह लड़ रहे रहाणे, बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट में शतक लगाकर किया भारत को मजबूत

27 दिसंबर 2020

अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match: बारिश की वजह से खेल जल्दी खत्म, अजिंक्य रहाणे का कप्तानी शतक

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

AUSvIND: कप्तान रहाणे का ऐतिहासिक शतक, 72 साल बाद MCG में दोहराया गया करिश्मा

27 दिसंबर 2020

पंजाब के कपूरथला में किसान ने आलू की खड़ी फसल पर ट्रैक्टर चलवा दिया।
Chandigarh

आलू की 11 एकड़ खड़ी फसल पर चलवाया ट्रैक्टर, इस बात से खफा है पंजाब का ये युवा किसान

27 दिसंबर 2020

संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'रूस की तरह टूट जाएगा भारत' राउत के लेख पर छिड़ा विवाद, भाजपा ने शिवसेना, कांग्रेस व एनसीपी को घेरा

27 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी, अंदर का नजारा देख पुलिस भी चौंकी

27 दिसंबर 2020

सुरक्षा मांगने एसएसपी दफ्तर पहुंचे नवदंपती
Bareilly

दूसरे समुदाय के युवक से शादी कर सुरक्षा मांगने पहुंची युवती, बोली-कट्टरपंथी हैं घरवाले, पति की करा सकते हैं हत्या

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X