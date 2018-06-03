शहर चुनें

जम्मू कश्मीर: एक सप्ताह के अंदर ही अपने वादे से पीछे हटा पाक, गोलीबारी में बीएसएफ के दो जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 03 Jun 2018 09:46 AM IST
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से युद्ध विराम का उल्लंघन किया है। देर रात करीब सवा एक बजे पाकिस्तान ने जम्मू- कश्मीर के अखनूर में गोलीबारी की और मोर्टार दागे। इस गोलीबारी में बीएसएफ के दो जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। भारतीय सुरक्षाबल भी इस गोलीबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान द्वारा अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमारेखा पर लगातार 80 एमएम के मोर्टार दागे जा रहे हैं। पाक फायरिंग में सीमावर्ती रिहायशी इलाकों को भी निशाना बनाया जा रहा है।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार पाकिस्तान अखनूर सेक्टर के परगवाल बाजार को निशाना बनाकर गोलाबारी कर रहा है। जिसमें 25 वर्षीय सुलक्षना देवी, 40 वर्षीय बंसीलाल और 22 वर्षीय बलविंदर सिंह घायल हो गए हैं। सभी को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बता दें कि शनिवार को भी आतंकियों ने श्रीनगर शहर के फतेहकदल इलाके में सुरक्षा बलों पर ग्रेनेड से हमला किया था। शुक्रवार को पत्थरबाजी के दौरान घायल युवक कैसर भट की मौत के बाद शनिवार को हिंसा भड़कने पर फतेहकदल इलाके में भारी सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती की गई थी।

शनिवार शाम को आतंकियों ने सुरक्षा बलों को निशाना बनाकर ग्रेनेड दागा गया था। इसके फटने से तीन जवान व एक महिला घायल हो गई थीं। घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया गया था जहां उनकी हालत फिलहाल स्थिर बताई जा रही है। पुलिस घटना की जांच शुरू कर चुकी है। इसके बाद दूसरी घटना लाल चौक इलाके की बडशाह ब्रिज इलाके में घटित हुई। यहां आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ पार्टी पर ग्रेनेड हमला किया था। इसमें एक जवान समेत दो लोगों के मामूली रूप से घायल होने की सूचना है।

29 मई को भारत और पाकिस्तान की सेना के डीजीएमओ इस बात पर सहमत हुए थे कि वह 2003 के सीजफायर समझौते का पूरी तरह से पालन करेंगे। इस सहमति के बाद अमेरिका सहित चीन ने इस फैसले का स्वागत किया था। मगर लगता है कि पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आना चाहता है इसी वजह से उसने बीती रात फिर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी थी।
 

 
 
