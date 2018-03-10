शहर चुनें

बीजेपी और रघुराम के बीच तीखी जुबानी जंग, आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का हुआ इस्तेमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 01:11 PM IST
twitter war between Karnataka BJP unit and MTV Rodies Fame Raghuram
रघुराम - फोटो : फाइल
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों का माहौल सोशल मीडिया पर भी देखने को मिल रहा है। इस बार राजनीतिक बहस बॉलीवुड अभिनेता और टीवी शोज में जज रह चुके रघुराम और कर्नाटक बीजेपी इकाई के बीच हुई। दोनों ही तरफ से शब्दों की गरिमा को लांघा गया। 
यह बहस तब शुरू हुई जब कर्नाटक बीजेपी के ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक ट्वीट किया गया। जिसमें कर्नाटक में रहने वाले हिंदुओं को खतरे में बताया गया। कर्नाटक बीजेपी ने लिखा कि हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं को उनके परिवार वाले फोन कर रहे हैं। वह उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित हैं। उन्होंने लिखा कि हिंदू समझ चुके हैं कर्नाटक सरकार उनकी रक्षा नहीं करेगी। करावली में रहने वाले हिंदू परिवार सहमें हुए हैं। जिहादियों का समर्थन करने वाली सिद्धारमैया सरकार को जाना चाहिए।  




इस ट्वीट के जवाब में रघुराम ने अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की और गुस्से में भाषाई सीमा को लांघ बैठे, आपत्तिजनक भाषा लिखे जाने के बाद उन्होंने अपना ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया। इसके दोबारा ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि बीजेपी के अधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से घृणा फैलाई जा रही है। 




रघुराम के इस ट्वीट पर बीजेपी ने जवाब लिखा कि देखिए ये कौन कह रहा है। जो कैमरे पर घौंस दिखाता है और कैमरे के पीछे डरपोक है। इनके गुस्से की वजह से ही रियलटी शो से बाहर कर दिया गया था। कर्नाटक बीजेपी ने लिखा कि अगर आपके अंदर संवेदनाएं बची हैं तो बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं के परिवार से क्यों नहीं मिलते हैं। उनका दर्द क्यों नहीं बांटते हैं जो मर चुके हैं। 




रघुराम यहां नहीं रुके, उन्होंने लिखा कि मेरे ट्वीट का जवाब देने के लिए आपके पास टाइम हैं। यह बड़ी अच्छी बात है। ये चुनावी वक्त है, मुस्लिम मारे जाएंगे, दलित जलाए जाएंगे। आपके महीने का टारगेट पूरा नहीं होने वाला। जाएं फोकस करें, ट्विटर पर लोगों को म्यूट करना मेरा पसंदीदा काम है। 

