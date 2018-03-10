बीजेपी और रघुराम के बीच तीखी जुबानी जंग, आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का हुआ इस्तेमाल

Our karyakartas get constant phone calls from their families asking them about their safety. Hindus have understood that this govt will not protect them. Fear of annihilation grips every Hindu household in Karavali. Pro jihadi Siddu must go. We must create #JihadiMuktaKarnataka— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) 6 March 2018
Appalled at the hate language of official Karnataka bjp and their clear attempt at creating communal tension to polarize votes for electoral gains. https://t.co/w5jo3OF3y9— Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) March 8, 2018
Look who's here, the on camera bully and off camera sissy, who was ousted from a reality show for his anger management issues.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 8, 2018
If you have any sensitivity left, why don't you visit the kin of the 24 deceased karyakartas and know their pain before making loose talks on Twitter. https://t.co/V8LDx2xZap
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी पर निशाना साधा है।
10 मार्च 2018