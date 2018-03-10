बीजेपी और रघुराम के बीच तीखी जुबानी जंग, आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का हुआ इस्तेमाल

Our karyakartas get constant phone calls from their families asking them about their safety. Hindus have understood that this govt will not protect them. Fear of annihilation grips every Hindu household in Karavali. Pro jihadi Siddu must go. We must create #JihadiMuktaKarnataka — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) 6 March 2018

Appalled at the hate language of official Karnataka bjp and their clear attempt at creating communal tension to polarize votes for electoral gains. https://t.co/w5jo3OF3y9 — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) March 8, 2018

Look who's here, the on camera bully and off camera sissy, who was ousted from a reality show for his anger management issues.



If you have any sensitivity left, why don't you visit the kin of the 24 deceased karyakartas and know their pain before making loose talks on Twitter. https://t.co/V8LDx2xZap — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 8, 2018

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों का माहौल सोशल मीडिया पर भी देखने को मिल रहा है। इस बार राजनीतिक बहस बॉलीवुड अभिनेता और टीवी शोज में जज रह चुके रघुराम और कर्नाटक बीजेपी इकाई के बीच हुई। दोनों ही तरफ से शब्दों की गरिमा को लांघा गया।यह बहस तब शुरू हुई जब कर्नाटक बीजेपी के ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक ट्वीट किया गया। जिसमें कर्नाटक में रहने वाले हिंदुओं को खतरे में बताया गया। कर्नाटक बीजेपी ने लिखा कि हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं को उनके परिवार वाले फोन कर रहे हैं। वह उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित हैं। उन्होंने लिखा कि हिंदू समझ चुके हैं कर्नाटक सरकार उनकी रक्षा नहीं करेगी। करावली में रहने वाले हिंदू परिवार सहमें हुए हैं। जिहादियों का समर्थन करने वाली सिद्धारमैया सरकार को जाना चाहिए।इस ट्वीट के जवाब में रघुराम ने अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की और गुस्से में भाषाई सीमा को लांघ बैठे, आपत्तिजनक भाषा लिखे जाने के बाद उन्होंने अपना ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया। इसके दोबारा ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि बीजेपी के अधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से घृणा फैलाई जा रही है।रघुराम के इस ट्वीट पर बीजेपी ने जवाब लिखा कि देखिए ये कौन कह रहा है। जो कैमरे पर घौंस दिखाता है और कैमरे के पीछे डरपोक है। इनके गुस्से की वजह से ही रियलटी शो से बाहर कर दिया गया था। कर्नाटक बीजेपी ने लिखा कि अगर आपके अंदर संवेदनाएं बची हैं तो बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं के परिवार से क्यों नहीं मिलते हैं। उनका दर्द क्यों नहीं बांटते हैं जो मर चुके हैं।रघुराम यहां नहीं रुके, उन्होंने लिखा कि मेरे ट्वीट का जवाब देने के लिए आपके पास टाइम हैं। यह बड़ी अच्छी बात है। ये चुनावी वक्त है, मुस्लिम मारे जाएंगे, दलित जलाए जाएंगे। आपके महीने का टारगेट पूरा नहीं होने वाला। जाएं फोकस करें, ट्विटर पर लोगों को म्यूट करना मेरा पसंदीदा काम है।