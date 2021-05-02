ट्विटर वॉर: एस जयशंकर और जयराम रमेश के बीच छिड़ी बहस, विदेश मंत्री ने दिया यह जवाब

While I thank @IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I’m stunned that the youth wing of the opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping @DrSJaishankar ? https://t.co/iEG49baE9l

रविवार को विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने जयराम रमेश के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, ''विदेश मंत्रालय ने फिलीपींस दूतावास से संपर्क कर पता लगाया था। वहां कोरोना का कोई भी मामला नहीं है, बेवजह आपूर्ति की जा रही है। आपको पता है कि सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए यह सब कौन कर रहा है। इस तरह से ऑक्सीजन का सिलेंडर बांटना गलत है, वो भी तब जब जरूरतमंद लोग सिलेंडर के लिए परेशान हो रहे हैं।

MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no Covid cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling. @Jairam_Ramesh https://t.co/G3jPE3c0nR