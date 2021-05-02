बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Twitter war between foreign minister Dr. S Jaishankar and congress jairam ramesh

ट्विटर वॉर: एस जयशंकर और जयराम रमेश के बीच छिड़ी बहस, विदेश मंत्री ने दिया यह जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Sun, 02 May 2021 11:42 AM IST

सार

इस तरह से ऑक्सीजन का सिलेंडर बांटना गलत है वो भी तब जब जरूरतमंद लोग सिलेंडर के लिए परेशान हो रहे हैं। आपको पता है कि सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए ये सब कौन कर रहा है। - विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
डॉ. एस जयशंकर और जयराम रमेश
डॉ. एस जयशंकर और जयराम रमेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर और संयुक्त प्रगतिशील गठबंधन (यूपीए) सरकार में पर्यावरण मंत्री रहे जयराम रमेश के बीच ट्विटर पर भहस छिड़ गई है।

दरअसल जयराम रमेश ने शनिवार को एक ट्वीट कर विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर पर निशाना साधा था। उन्होंने एक वीडियो साझा कर लिखा, “भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के प्रयासों के लिए मैं उनका धन्यवाद करना चाहूंगा। एक भारतीय नागरिक होने के नाते, मैं यह सोचकर स्तब्ध हो गया हूं कि अब विदेशी दूतावास से आने वाले एसओएस कॉल, विपक्षी पार्टी की युवा शाखा अटेंड कर रही है। विदेश मंत्रालय सो रहा है क्या।”

रविवार को विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने जयराम रमेश के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, ''विदेश मंत्रालय ने फिलीपींस दूतावास से संपर्क कर पता लगाया था। वहां कोरोना का कोई भी मामला नहीं है, बेवजह आपूर्ति की जा रही है। आपको पता है कि सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए यह सब कौन कर रहा है। इस तरह से ऑक्सीजन का सिलेंडर बांटना गलत है, वो भी तब जब जरूरतमंद लोग सिलेंडर के लिए परेशान हो रहे हैं।

india news national dr s jaishankar jairam ramesh twitter philippines embassy oxygen cylinder
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

