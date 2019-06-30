शहर चुनें

TRS Workers Attacks on Police and forest guards in Asifabad district

तेलंगाना: TRS कार्यकर्ताओं का पुलिस टीम पर हमला, महिला पुलिसकर्मी को लाठियों से पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 01:44 PM IST
पुलिस टीम पर हमला करते कार्यकर्ता
पुलिस टीम पर हमला करते कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : ANI
तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति के कार्यकर्ताओं ने आसिफाबाद जिले में वृक्षारोपण के लिए पहुंचे पुलिस दल और वन रक्षकों की टीम पर हमला बोल दिया। इस दौरान उन्मादी भीड़ ने ट्रैक्टर पर सवार महिला पुलिसकर्मी को भी नहीं छोड़ा।
महिला पुलिसकर्मी उग्र भीड़ को समझाने की कोशिश कर रही थी तभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने लाठियों से उस पर हमला बोल दिया। जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। इस दौरान गाड़ियों को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया गया। मौके पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया। यह मामला शनिवार का बताया जा रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, वन विभाग और पुलिस की टीम आसिफाबाद जिले सिरपुर कागजनगर ब्लॉक में वृक्षारोपण के लिए पहुंची थी। तभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने टीम पर हमला कर दिया।  हालांकि उनके पार्टी से संबंधित होने की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है।



 

telangana trs goons trs workers attacks on police trs workers attack trs workers attack in forest guards asifabad district telangana police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मन की बात
India News

मन की बात: पीएम मोदी ने बताया चुनाव के बीच क्यों गए थे केदारनाथ

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा चुनाव में मिली जीत के बात पहली बार मन की बात कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने चुनाव के बीच केदारनाथ जाने के रहस्य से भी पर्दा उठाया।

30 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

दिल्ली के टीचरों को समझ नहीं आ रही भुट्टे से लेकर पान गुटखा तक बेचने की पढ़ाई

30 जून 2019

दीवार गिरने से 15 लोगों की मौत
India News

पुणे हादसे पर बड़ा खुलासा: पांच महीने पहले बिल्डर को किया था आगाह

30 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई में टूटा बारिश का रिकॉर्ड, जून में बारिश का 97 फीसदी कोटा पूरा

30 जून 2019

From 1st July 2020, 'a country, a ration card' system will be available anywhere in the country
India News

पहली जुलाई 2020 से ‘एक देश, एक राशनकार्ड’ सिस्टम, देश में कहीं भी ले पाएंगे सब्सिडी पर अनाज 

30 जून 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या, राफेल जैसे संवेदनशील मसलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट फिर शुरू करेगा सुनवाई

30 जून 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

पहलू खान: ओवैसी की मुस्लिमों से अपील- कांग्रेस देती है धोखा, न करें समर्थन

29 जून 2019

टीएमसी और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की झड़प, पांच लोग घायल

30 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

100 साल में पांचवीं बार इतना सूखा है जून, अगले महीने अच्छे मानसून की संभावना

30 जून 2019

ugc
India News

खुशखबर: देश के 24 ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी को नए डिग्री कोर्स में पढ़ाई की मंजूरी

30 जून 2019

बजट 2019 में निर्मला सीतारमण के पिटारे से क्या निकलेगा जिसका होगा आपकी जेब पर असर?

बजट पेश होने में अब कुछ ही दिन बाकी हैं और आम आदमी से लेकर कारोबारियों तक, हर किसी को इस बजट से काफी उम्मीदें हैं।

30 जून 2019

एंटी रोमियो स्कवॉड 2:05

उत्तर प्रदेश में एंटी-रोमियो स्क्वॉड का एक और कदम, दोषियों को जारी किए जाएंगे 'रेड कार्ड'

30 जून 2019

पी फलणीकर 1:20

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय की तस्वीर की सच्चाई बताई NSG IG प्रमोद फलणीकर ने, कहा, नहीं ताना था जूता

30 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा 1:30

अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए रवाना हुआ पहला जत्था, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुरक्षा कड़ी

30 जून 2019

विश्व कप 1:07

World Cup 2019: मैदान के बाहर भिड़े पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के फैन्स, जमकर हुई मारपीट

30 जून 2019

नीति आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगले खरीफ मौसम से गरीबों को मिलेगा पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर चावल

30 जून 2019

कराते आर थियागराजन
India News

कांग्रेस से निष्कासित नेता का गंभीर आरोप, कहा- राहुल गांधी की प्रेस मीट के बेचे गए पास

29 जून 2019

bullet train (file photo)
India News

ठाणे बुलेट ट्रेन स्टेशन के डिजाइन में बदलाव, कटने से बचेंगे 21 हजार मैंग्रोव

29 जून 2019

गुरुद्वारा करतारपुर साहिब, पाकिस्तान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाक को करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर चर्चा के लिए भारत ने दिया प्रस्ताव

30 जून 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 कांग्रेस की देन, नेहरू कहते थे ये घिसते-घिसते घिस जाएगी: जितेंद्र सिंह

29 जून 2019

एस इंद्र कुमार, चेन्नई
India News

सूखे की मार झेल रहे चेन्नई इस 'इंद्र' के पास है पानी का भंडार

29 जून 2019

