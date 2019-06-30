तेलंगाना: TRS कार्यकर्ताओं का पुलिस टीम पर हमला, महिला पुलिसकर्मी को लाठियों से पीटा

#WATCH Telangana: A police team & forest guards were attacked allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, during a tree plantation drive. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/FPlME1ygCp— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019
30 जून 2019