India News

'तीन तलाक' कानून उनके खिलाफ भी लाएं प्रधानमंत्री, जिनके पति ने उन्हें छोड़ा: ओवैसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 19 Sep 2018 02:52 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
तीन तलाक को दंडनीय अपराध बनाने संबंधी अध्यादेश को बुधवार को केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने मंजूरी दे दी है। इस अध्यादेश के बार में ऑल इंडिया मज्लिस ए इतेहदुल मुसलिमीन के अध्यक्ष असद्दुदीन ओवैसी ने कहा है कि यह अध्यादेश मुस्लिम महिलाओं के खिलाफ है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह अध्यादेश मुस्लिम महिलाओं को किसी तरह का न्याय नहीं देगा। 
इस्लाम में विवाह एक सामाजिक अनुबंध है और इसमें दंड प्रावधान के अंतगर्त लाना सरासर गलत है। 

ओवैसी ने तीन तलाक मामले पर कहा कि यह अध्यादेश असंवैधानिक है। यही नहीं संविधान के समानता के अधिकार के खिलाफ है क्योंकि इसे केवल मुसलमानों के लिए बनाया जा रहा है अखिल भारतीय मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड और महिला संगठनों को सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में इस अध्यादेश के खिलाफ चुनौती देनी चाहिए। 

अध्यादेश की बात करते हुए ओवैसी ने सीधा प्रधानमंत्री से कहा कि  कानून उन शादी शुदा महिलाओं के लिए भी लाया जाए जिनके पति चुनाव शपथ पत्र में यह कहते हैं कि वह शादी शुदा हैं लेकिन उनकी पत्नी उनके साथ नहीं रहती हैं। देश में ऐसी महिलाओं की संख्या 24 लाख है।  

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी कि ‘मुस्लिम महिला (विवाह अधिकार संरक्षण) विधेयक’ को लोकसभा की मंजूरी मिल चुकी है लेकिन यह राज्यसभा में लंबित है। वहां पर सरकार के पास पर्याप्त संख्या बल नहीं है।

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने पिछले वर्ष इस प्रथा पर रोक लगा दी थी। यह प्रथा अब भी जारी है इसलिए इसे दंडनीय अपराध बनाने की खातिर विधेयक लाया गया।
 

triple talaq asaduddin owaisi supreme court muslims all india muslim personal law board
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
