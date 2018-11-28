शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Trainee aircraft crashed in Bahupeta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana

तेलंगाना:  ट्रेनी विमान यादाद्री भुवनगिरी जिले में क्रैश, पायलट घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, यादाद्री भुवनगिरी Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 01:22 PM IST
क्रैश विमान की तस्वीर
क्रैश विमान की तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के यादाद्री भुवनगिरी जिले में बुधवार को एक ट्रेनी विमान क्रैश हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है विमान क्रैश का ये हादसा जिले के भुपरेटा में हुआ है। विमान के ट्रेनी पायलट को चोटें आई हैं। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करया गया है। विमान ने हकिमपेट एयर फोर्स स्टेशन से उड़ान भरी थी।
विज्ञापन
 


इससे पहले 21 नवंबर को तेलंगाना के रंगारेड्डी जिले में एक निजी ट्रेनी विमान क्रैश हो गया था। विमान क्रैश का ये हादसा जिले के शंकरपल्ली मंडल के मोकिला गांव में हुआ। विमान के ट्रेनी पायलट भास्कर भूषण (25) को मामूली चोटें आईं।

विमान तकनीकी समस्या के कारण क्रैश हुआ था। वह विमान शहर की राजीव गांधी एविएशन एकेडमी से संबद्ध था। हादसा दिन में 11 बज कर करीब 30 मिनट पर हुआ था।

Recommended

तेलंगाना में विमान क्रैश
India News

तेलंगाना: निजी ट्रेनी विमान रंगारेड्डी जिले में क्रैश, पायलट सुरक्षित

21 नवंबर 2018

इंडोनेशिया विमान हादसा
World

इंडोनेशिया के क्रैश विमान का एयरस्पीड इंडीकेटर पिछली 4 उड़ानों से खराब था

6 नवंबर 2018

इंडोनेशिया विमान हादसा
World

लायन एयर के क्रैश विमान में जो खामियां थीं, वैसी ही दो अन्य विमानों में भी पाई गईं

3 नवंबर 2018

पायलट भव्य सुनेजा
World

इंडोनेशिया हादसा: भारतीय पायलट भव्य सुनेजा ने उड़ान के 3 मिनट बाद मांगी थी वापस लौटने की इजाजत

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

28 नवंबर 2018

mithali raj
Cricket News

क्रिकेटर मिताली राज का कोच रमेश पवार पर गंभीर आरोप, किए कई सनसनीखेज खुलासे

27 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
trainee aircraft crash trainee pilot technical problems ट्रेनी विमान क्रैश ट्रेनी पायलट
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

breast cancer
Health & Fitness

सड़क पर लगा है जाम तो वहां से तुरंत निकल जाएं महिलाएं, शरीर के इस अंग पर पड़ता है बुरा प्रभाव

28 नवंबर 2018

Tourist vehicles entry banned in shimla from Christmas to new year 2019
Shimla

शिमला घूमने आ रहे हैं तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, पर्यटक वाहनों की एंट्री बंद

28 नवंबर 2018

Bill Payment
World of Wonders

इस शख्स ने सुपरमार्केट में शॉपिंग कर रहे सभी लोगों के बिल भर दिए, वजह है बड़ी मजेदार

27 नवंबर 2018

Know How obesity can damages your mind as well as your body
Health & Fitness

बढ़ रहा है मोटापा तो हो जाएं सावधान, कम उम्र में ही जा सकती है याददाश्त

27 नवंबर 2018

fisherwoman
Rest of World

समुद्र में गोता लगाकर मछली पकड़ने वाली दादी-नानी

27 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
pakistan is training girls and womens for militancy missions in pok against india
Jammu

आपकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल ये लड़कियां बन सकती हैं खतरा, पाकिस्तान के नए पैंतरे से रहें सावधान

26 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
China

दावा : चीन में पैदा हुई दुनिया की पहली ‘डिजाइनर बेबी’

26 नवंबर 2018

Andhra Pradesh Village Bans Women to wear Nighties at home
Relationship

इस शहर में महिलाएं नहीं पहन सकतीं नाइटी, इतने हजार का लगता है जुर्माना

26 नवंबर 2018

Samurai Sword
Science Wonders

अंतरिक्ष में विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटेगी ये तलवार, इसकी 'धार' का नहीं होगा अंदाजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा ‘अमर उजाला अपराजिता’ अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

A policeman and a civilian injured Landmine blast by Naxals 
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश : विशाखापत्तनम जिले में नक्सली विस्फोट में एक पुलिसकर्मी सहित दो घायल

आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम जिले के नूरमती गांव के पास नक्सलियों द्वारा बिछाई गई लैंडमाइन में विस्फोट हो गया। इस विस्फोट में एक पुलिसकर्मी और एक नागरिक घायल हो गए। मामले की पूरी जानकारी मिलनी अभी बाकी है। 

28 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
आस्था समराह
India News

असम की रहने वाली लड़की ने ट्रंप को बताया जलवायु का मतलब

28 नवंबर 2018

Mizoram Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates
India News

Mizoram Election LIVE: 40 सीटों के लिए मतदान जारी, 1 बजे तक 49% वोटिंग

28 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या राम मंदिर
India News

आरएसएस नेता ने की सुप्रीम कोर्ट की निंदा, कहा- राम मंदिर पर तैयार है केंद्र सरकार का कानून

28 नवंबर 2018

Girl dies after falling unconscious while performing at Maharashtra govt event
India News

महाराष्ट्र सरकार के समारोह में डांस करते हुए 13 साल की लड़की की मौत

28 नवंबर 2018

अरुण जेटली
India News

रविशंकर और जेटली की कृपा पर है कानून सचिव चंद्रा का भविष्य

28 नवंबर 2018

ऊना दलित मामला
India News

ऊना दलित पीड़ितों ने राष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिख मांगी इच्छा मृत्यु, कहा- 'सरकार ने वादे पूरे नहीं किए'

28 नवंबर 2018

these news stories will be focused today, updates will be available on amar ujala dot com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

28 नवंबर 2018

Congress MLAs protest in the well of Kerala assembly over Sabarimala Temple issue
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर : कांगेस के विधायकों ने किया केरल विधानसभा में विरोध प्रदर्शन 

28 नवंबर 2018

अपराजिता सारंगी और अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह की मौजूदगी में पूर्व आईएएस अपराजिता सारंगी ने थामा भाजपा का दामन

27 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

पाकिस्तान पर बरसीं सुषमा स्वराज, बोलीं आतंकवाद और बातचीत एकसाथ नहीं

विदेशमंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने पाकिस्तान पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक पाकिस्तान भारत में आतंकवाद फैलाना बंद नहीं करेगा, तब तक उसके साथ किसी भी तरह की द्विपक्षीय वार्ता शुरू नहीं की जा सकती।

28 नवंबर 2018

यूएन रिपोर्ट 1:37

VIDEO: महिलाओं के लिए सबसे खतरनाक है ये जगह

28 नवंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज 2:19

अय्याशी के बाद रायबरेली जेल के कैदियों ने जताई अपनी हत्या की आशंका

28 नवंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज 2:07

सड़क दुर्घटना से पकड़ी गई फर्जीवाड़े की रकम, सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे

27 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:25

VIDEO: मिताली राज ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कोच रमेश पवार पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

27 नवंबर 2018

Related

Manmohan Singh says The prime minister narendra modi should set an example through his conduct
India News

मनमोहन सिंह ने पीएम मोदी को दी नसीहत, संयम बरत कर आचरण से उदाहरण स्थापित करें

27 नवंबर 2018

जगन्नाथ मंदिर
India News

भगवान जगन्नाथ के दर्शनों के लिए अब खरीदना होगा टिकट

28 नवंबर 2018

Pakistan, India in SAARC
India News

सार्क सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को बुलाने के लिए न्योता भेजेगा पाकिस्तान

27 नवंबर 2018

As PM of this nation, he has to think in a bigger way: Farooq Abdullah
India News

मनमोहन के सामने बोले अब्दुल्ला, कांग्रेस को देना चाहिए था वाजपेयी को भारत रत्न

27 नवंबर 2018

किसान विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

किसानों का दिल्ली में 29-30 नवंबर को बड़ा आंदोलन, राजस्थान चुनाव पर पड़ सकता है असर

27 नवंबर 2018

शरद यादव
India News

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा की पार्टी रालोसपा में हो सकता है शरद यादव की पार्टी का विलय

27 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.