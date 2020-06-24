शहर चुनें
Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Tigress dies in a zoo in Maharashtra's aurangabad, corona test may happen

महाराष्ट्र के एक चिड़ियाघर में बाघिन की मौत, हो सकता है कोरोना टेस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरंगाबाद Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 06:39 PM IST
बाघिन (फाइल फोटो)
बाघिन (फाइल फोटो)

महाराष्ट्र के एक चिड़ियाघर में एक बाघिन की किडनी की बीमारी से मौत हो गई है। औरंगाबाद में 21 जून को बाघिन ने दम तोड़ा, उसकी किडनी का इलाज चल रहा था। औरंगाबाद नगर निगम की स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. नीता पाडलकर के मुताबिक बाघिन का स्वाब लिया गया है और आईसीएमआर की अनुमति प्राप्त करने के बाद उसका कोविड-19 टेस्ट किया जाएगा।
covid 19 test tigress died aurangabad zoo maharashtra news

