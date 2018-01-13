Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   three students dies and many injured after fire breaks out at shibir in Gujarat's pransla

गुजरात: छात्राओं के शिविर में लगी भीषण आग, तीन की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजकोट Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 09:14 AM IST
three students dies and many injured after fire breaks out at shibir in Gujarat's pransla
गुजरात के सौराष्ट्र में एक शिविर में भीषण आग लगने की वजह से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक मरने वालों में तीनों ही लड़किया शामिल हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि आग सौराष्ट्र के उपलेटा प्रांसला स्वामी धर्म बंधुजी के शिविर में लगी है। 

कई लोगों के बुरी तरह से झुलस जाने की खबरें भी आ रही हैं, जिन्हें नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं और बचावकर्मी भी लोगों को बाहर निकालने में जुट गए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि आग शॉर्ट सर्केट लगने की वजह से लगी है।
 

 

 
rajkot gujarat fire in shibir pransla breaking news

Spotlight

makar sankranti 2018 rare coincidence how its auspicious impact of these zodiac sign
Festivals

मकर संक्रांति पर कई दुर्लभ संयोग, इन 6 राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ असर

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde fun with puneesh sharma and vikas gupta in task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा से रात में नाचने को बोले विकास-पुनीश, बोलीं- 'ऐसा लग रहा मैं तुम्हारी...'

13 जनवरी 2018

film review mukkabaaz anurag kashyap vineet kumar singh jimmy shergill
Movie Review

Film Review: अनुराग का जोरदार पंच, जाति और खेल का समीकरण है MUKKABAAZ

13 जनवरी 2018

first look nawazuddin siddiqui in web series mcmafia on amazon prime
Bollywood

McMafia में इस अंदाज में दिखेंगे नवाज, वेब सीरीज की दुनिया में रखा कदम

12 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

ayushmann khurrana released toffee song bachpan
Bollywood

'Toffee' में 'बचपन' की याद दिला रहे आयुष्मान खुराना, गाना सुनकर होंगे इमोशनल

12 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant puneesh sharma declared the winner in house
Television

Bigg Boss की चालबाजी को समझ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, फिनाले से 3 दिन पहले Winner किया घोषित

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Indira Gandhi Medical College for post of Senior resident
Government Jobs

इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सीनियर रेजीडेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी, निशुल्क आवेदन

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ITI Limited for post of Assistant Executive Engineers
Government Jobs

ITI लिमिटेड में असिस्टेंट एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर्स के लिए वैकेंसी, 2 फरवरी लास्ट डेट

12 जनवरी 2018

week 1st barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

फिनाले वीक का Bigg Boss को नहीं मिला फायदा, TRP लिस्ट में टॉप-10 से बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

How does Justice Chelameswar, two-year senior in HC become junior to Justice Mishra in SC?
India News

HC में दो साल के सीनियर जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर कैसे SC में हो गए जस्टिस मिश्रा से जूनियर?

जो जज एक समय में खुद चेलमेश्वर से दो साल जूनियर रहे हों वो आखिर किस सिद्धांत से अब उन्हीं के सीनियर हैं?

13 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi spoke to Law Minister RS Prasad After 4 SC Judges’ Press Meet
India News

जजों के 'मोर्चे' से सकते में सरकार, फिलहाल 'वेट एंड वॉच' की स्थिति में

13 जनवरी 2018

four supreme court judges who did a press conference for the first time in indian judicial history
India News

जानें कौन हैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वो चार वरिष्ठ जज, जिन्होंने खोला मोर्चा

12 जनवरी 2018

Attorney General K K Venugopal is not happy with SC four judges press conference 
India News

अटॉर्नी जनरल बोले- जजों को नहीं करनी चाहिए थी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, कल तक सुलझाएंगे मामला

12 जनवरी 2018

Indian youth not tolerate those people who are trying to divide India says PM Modi
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले- देश को बांटने की फिराक में हैं कुछ लोग, युवा देंगे मुंह तोड़ जवाब

12 जनवरी 2018

big opportunity for nation because ISRO is launches its 100th Satellite Cartosat-2
India News

ISRO ने लगाई अंतरिक्ष में सैटेलाइट की 'सेंचुरी', PM बोले- देशवासियों को मिलेगा फायदा

12 जनवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi demands Judge Loya death hearing in Supreme court
India News

कानून पर भरोसा रहे इसलिए होनी चाहिए जस्टिस लोया की मौत की जांचः राहुल गांधी

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court controversy: reactions of former judges on protest of four judges
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट विवादः चार जजों के 'विरोध' पर क्या बोले देश के पूर्व न्यायाधीश

12 जनवरी 2018

America is working to secure India's NSG membership says Kenneth I Juster
India News

NSG में भारत की एंट्री पर साथ आया अमेरिका, चीन अटकाता रहा है रोड़े

12 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi Stands at top third position in Gallup international survey for world famous leaders
India News

दुनिया में बजा PM मोदी का डंका, लोकप्रिय नेताओं में ट्रंप-जिनपिंग को पीछे छोड़ा

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी ने किया राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव का उद्घाटन, छह हजार छात्र ले रहे हैं हिस्सा

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए 22वें राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव का उद्घाटन किया। इस बार राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव का आयोजन ग्रेटर नोएडा की गौतमबुद्ध यूनिवर्सिटी में किया जा रहा है।

13 जनवरी 2018

Watch JNU students protest after 75% attendance made mandatory to attend examinations 2:06

JNU में छात्रों ने अब इस वजह किया बवाल

12 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly: Rahul Gandhi 1:05

जज विवाद पर खुलकर बोले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी

12 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Group is all set to come up with its own cryptocurrency 1:25

रिलायंस ला रहा है अपनी क्रिप्टोकरंसी!

12 जनवरी 2018

PM MODI ADDRESSED YOUNGSTER ON THE ISSUE OF NEW INDIA 3:28

न्यू इंडिया पर मंथन का सही समय: पीएम मोदी

12 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

mother going to out of thinking from society here it is revealed by amar ujala kavya
Kavya Charcha

और इस तरह मां 'सोच' से होती जा रही है बाहर... 

5 जनवरी 2018

Gujarat congress leader Haresh Moradiya and his wife commited suicide
India News

गुजरात कांग्रेस के नेता हरेश मोराडिया और उनकी पत्नी ने की आत्महत्या

11 दिसंबर 2017

Those who make politics in the name of Gandhi, now fight in the name of Patel
India News

गुजरातः गांधी को भूले भाजपा नेता, वोट मांगने आएंगे लेकिन अब पटेल की बात करेंगे

18 नवंबर 2017

gujarat elecitons BJP release its first seventy candidate list CM rupani will fight from rajkot west
India News

गुजरात चुनाव: BJP की पहली लिस्ट जारी, राजकोट पश्चिम से लड़ेंगे CM रूपानी

17 नवंबर 2017

Gandhiji’s 164-Year-Old School Shuts Down, May Become A Museum
India News

गुजरात सरकार ने बंद किया 164 साल पुराना वो स्कूल जहां 'बापू' ने की थी पढ़ाई

5 मई 2017

rajkot Alfred HighSchool shuts down after 164 years where Mahatma Gandhi studied
India News

महात्मा गांधी थे जहां पढ़ें वो स्कूल बंद, जानें क्या बनेगा अब यहां?

5 मई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.