शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Three dead after truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with another truck

कर्नाटक: आपस में भिड़े दो ट्रक, तीन की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिवमोगा Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 09:55 AM IST
सागर तालुका में दो ट्रक आपस में भिड़ गए
सागर तालुका में दो ट्रक आपस में भिड़ गए - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के शिवमोगा जिले में एलपीजी सिलेंडर ले जा रहे एक ट्रक की निर्माण सामग्री ले जा रहे दूसरे ट्रक से भिड़ंत हो गई। यह घटना आज सुबह सागर तालुका में घटी। घटना में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि एक घायल है। घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दोनों ट्रकों के बीच हुई भिड़ंत इतनी जोरदार थी कि उनके परखच्चे उड़ गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

 ट्रकों की भिड़ंत
Kanpur

दोनों ट्रकों की टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि परखच्चे उड़ गए, ड्राइवर की दर्दनाक मौत

8 जनवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

ट्रक की टक्कर से टूटा रेलवे क्रॉसिंग का बूम, दो घंटे तक लेट हुईं ट्रेनें

30 दिसंबर 2018

क्षतिग्रस्त एंबुलेंस
Kanpur

मरीज लेने जा रही थी एंबुलेंस, ट्रक से हो गई भिड़ंत, 2 घायल

25 नवंबर 2018

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Hema malini in Kumbh
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

झूठी निकलीं श्रद्धा कपूर के जल्द शादी करने की खबरें, इस शख्स के साथ जुड़ रहा था नाम

22 मार्च 2019

shraddha kapoor
shraddha kapoor
shraddha kapoor
shraddha kapoor
Bollywood

झूठी निकलीं श्रद्धा कपूर के जल्द शादी करने की खबरें, इस शख्स के साथ जुड़ रहा था नाम

22 मार्च 2019

साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

लाेकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए साक्षी महाराज ने रचा व्यूह, बीजेपी ने दिया टिकट तो उड़ी विरोधियों की नींद

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
truck collision lpg cylinder construction material ट्रंक भिड़ंत एलपीजी सिलेंडर
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

IPL की आड़ में WORLD CUP 2019 की तैयारी, ये है भारत के रणबांकुरों का प्लान

23 मार्च 2019

NIACL AO Mains 2019 result out know how to check sarkari result
Government Jobs

NIACL AO Mains परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

23 मार्च 2019

jokes lates hindi funny jokes on marriage love 23 march 2019
Jokes

Jokes: सुहागरात में पत्नी को हुई घबराहट तो पति ने किया ये काम

23 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नीरव मोदी मामले में भी अपनाई जाएगी विजय माल्या वाली प्रत्यर्पण प्रक्रिया

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: भूस्खलन की वजह से दो लोगों की मौत

23 मार्च 2019

nia sharma and reyhna pandit
Television

होली पार्टी में निया शर्मा ने इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस के साथ किया लिपलॉक, पहले भी बटोर चुकी हैं सुर्खियां

23 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
World

नीरव मोदी को जल्द मिल सकती है जमानत: ब्रिटिश वकील

23 मार्च 2019

dhoni and kohli
Cricket News

IPL में जीत के असली नायक होंगे ऑलराउडर्स, देखें किस टीम के पास हैं कितने हरफनमौला

23 मार्च 2019

SSC 2018 result out on official website know how to check
Government Jobs

SSC की परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित, डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें डाउनलोड

23 मार्च 2019

एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
Agra

आगरा: एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज से बच्ची को जबरन किया डिस्चार्ज, मौत

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में 2.1 करोड़ महिलाएं नहीं दे पाएंगी वोट: रिपोर्ट

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 कई नए रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाला है। इतिहास में पहली बार महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या पुरुषों से अधिक होने की उम्मीद है। हालाांकि बेहतर तब होगा जब सभी महिलाएं मतदान कर पाएं। लेकिन मतदाता सूची से बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं का नाम ही मौजूद नहीं है।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एनआईए (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हाफिज सईद के संगठन के खिलाफ एनआईए ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट, स्लीपर सेल बनाने का है आरोप

23 मार्च 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

येदियुरप्पा की कांग्रेस को धमकी, आरोप साबित करो या मानहानि का सामना करो

23 मार्च 2019

धनुष तोप (प्रतीकात्मक)
India News

भारतीय सेना में जल्द शामिल होगा 'धनुष', बोफोर्स से बढ़िया हमारी खुद की तोप

23 मार्च 2019

हाफिज सईद (फाइल)
India News

हाफिज सईद की 25 संपत्तियों को जब्त करने की तैयारी, बड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगी एजेंसियां

23 मार्च 2019

BJP Logo
India News

भाजपा ने इन 4 राज्यों के 36 लोकसभा उम्मीदवारों के नामों का किया एलान

23 मार्च 2019

Today Big news all day long, Update on AmarUjala dot com
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

बिहार में महागठबंधन
India News

महागठबंधन: राजद 20 और कांग्रेस 9 सीटों पर लडे़गी, ये है बाकी सीटों का फॉर्मूला

22 मार्च 2019

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यूं ही नहीं कट गया गांधीनगर से आडवाणी का टिकट, ये है पूरी कहानी

22 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

सैम पित्रोदा के बयान पर बवाल, पीएम मोदी सहित इन नेताओं ने किया पलटवार

भारतीय वायुसेना की एयर स्ट्राइक को लेकर कांग्रेस नेता सैम पित्रोदा द्वारा दिए गए बयान के बाद बवाल मच गया। बीजेपी समेत कई दलों के नेताओं ने उनपर निशाना साधा। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

22 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:48

ATM से नहीं निकले पैसे और अकाउंट से कट गया पैसा तो क्या करें

22 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:31

देखिए, अगर यूपी के लोगों को एक दिन का पीएम बना दिया जाए तो क्या करेंगे

22 मार्च 2019

सैम पित्रोदा 1:56

सैम पित्रोदा ने एयर स्ट्राइक पर खड़े किए सवाल, पीएम मोदी ने किया पलटवार

22 मार्च 2019

स्मृति 1:44

बीजेपी ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की पहली लिस्ट, यूपी में इन सांसदों को नहीं मिला टिकट

22 मार्च 2019

Related

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

भाजपा बैठक
India News

दिल्ली में भाजपा चुनाव समिति की हुई बैठक, इन पांच राज्यों के उम्मीदवारों का होगा एलान

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

स्वच्छता सर्वे पर सीएसई की रिपोर्ट तथ्यात्मक रूप से गलत: सरकार

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बार कौंसिल ने 5 हजार से ज्यादा वकीलों को किया निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

जितिन प्रसाद भाजपा में शामिल हो सकते हैं
India News

जानिए कौन हैं जितिन प्रसाद, जिनकी भाजपा में शामिल होने की चर्चा गरम है

22 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कहीं नामांकन तो कहीं उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान...दिनभर का अपडेट

22 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.