केवड़िया में तीन दिनी कमांडर्स कॉन्फ्रेंस शुरू, पीएम मोदी 6 मार्च को देंगे समापन भाषण

देश की रक्षा तैयारियों की समीक्षा के लिए गुजरात के केवड़िया में तीन दिनी सेना के कमांडरों की साझा बैठक चार मार्च से शुरू हुई। यह साझा बैठक छह मार्च तक चलेगी। अंतिम दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोवाल इसमें शरीक होंगे। सेना के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि इस मौके पर पीएम मोदी रक्षा कमांडरों को संबोधित करेंगे।

The three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference is being held between March 4 & March 6 in Kevadia, Gujarat. The valedictory session will be held on the final day in attendance of PM Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval: Army spokesperson