Chandrayaan-3 Mission: सुरक्षित जगह की तलाश में रोवर को घुमाया, लैंडर इमेजर कैमरे ने किया कैद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) ने सुरक्षित मार्ग की तलाश में रोवर को घुमा दिया है। इस घुमाने की प्रक्रिया को लैंडर इमेजर कैमरे द्वारा कैद किया गया है।
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023
The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.
It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.
Isn't it?🙂 pic.twitter.com/w5FwFZzDMp
इसरो ने इसका वीडियो भी साझा किया है। साथ ही लिखा कि ऐसा महसूस होता है मानो कोई बच्चा चंदामामा के आंगन में अठखेलियां कर रहा हो और मां स्नेहपूर्वक देख रही हो।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed