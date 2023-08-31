Chandrayaan-3 Mission: सुरक्षित जगह की तलाश में रोवर को घुमाया, लैंडर इमेजर कैमरे ने किया कैद

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) ने सुरक्षित मार्ग की तलाश में रोवर को घुमा दिया है। इस घुमाने की प्रक्रिया को लैंडर इमेजर कैमरे द्वारा कैद किया गया है।

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.



It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.

