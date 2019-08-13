गुजरात के कच्छ में आतंकी घुसपैठ की आशंका, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने पुलिस को किया अलर्ट

East Kutch SP Parikshita Rathod: We've taken necessary measures to ensure no such intrusion can take place;more teams of marine&border police deployed on border areas, alerted border residents&fishermen to inform us in case of any suspicious vehicle/boat or person seen by anyone pic.twitter.com/wCai8dgtZy— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019
गृह मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को कहा कि नौ अगस्त को श्रीनगर के बाहर शरारती तत्वों ने व्यापक पैमाने पर अशांति पैदा करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों पर अकारण पथराव किया लेकिन प्रदर्शनकारियों पर गोलियां नहीं चलाई गईं।
13 अगस्त 2019