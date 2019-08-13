शहर चुनें

terror alert Fear of terrorist intrusion in Kutch Gujarat Central Intelligence Bureau alerts police

गुजरात के कच्छ में आतंकी घुसपैठ की आशंका, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने पुलिस को किया अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 10:09 PM IST
गुजरात में गश्त पर समुद्री पुलिस
गुजरात में गश्त पर समुद्री पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय खुफिया ब्यूरो ने आतंकी घुसपैठ की आशंका जताते हुए गुजरात पुलिस को सतर्क किया है। खुफिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक आतंकी भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा में गुजरात के कच्छ के रास्ते भारत में घुस सकते हैं। 
इन सीमावर्ती इलाकों में समुद्री पुलिस और सीमा सुरक्षा पुलिस को तैनात कर दिया गया है। 

पूर्वी कच्छ की पुलिस अधीक्षक परीक्षिता राठौड़ ने कहा है कि घुसपैठ की किसी भी कोशिश को नाकाम करने के लिए सभी जरूरी कदम उठाए गए हैं। 

राठौड़ ने कहा, "हमने यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आवश्यक उपाय किए हैं कि कोई घुसपैठ न हो सके। सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों पर समुद्री और सीमा पुलिस की अधिक टीमें तैनात की गई हैं। किसी भी संदिग्ध वाहन, नाव या व्यक्ति को देखे जाने की स्थिति में हमें सूचित करने के लिए सीमावर्ती निवासियों और मछुआरों को सतर्क कर दिया गया है।" 
 

 
gujarat kutch terrorist terror alert central intelligence bureau ahmedabad gujarat police गुजरात आतंकी आतंकी घुसपैठ अहमदाबाद कच्छ
