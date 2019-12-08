शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Telangana Veterinarian sister demands change in law to deny bail to accused

महिला डॉक्टर की बहन ने की मांग, दुष्कर्म आरोपी को न मिले जमानत, बदला जाए कानून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 03:20 AM IST
Sister of Hyderabad Veterinarian
Sister of Hyderabad Veterinarian - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने के बाद मार दी गई महिला डॉक्टर की बहन ने मांग की है कि दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों को जमानत न मिले इसके लिए कानून में बदलाव किया जाना चाहिए। पीड़िता की बहन ने कहा, 'कानून में बदलाव होना चाहिए ताकि ऐसे मामलों में आरोपी को जमानत न मिल सके।'
विज्ञापन
मृतका की बहन ने कहा, 'ऐसी घटनाएं पूरी तरह से बंद होनी चाहिए। न्याय जल्द से जल्द मिलना चाहिए। इसमें सालों का समय नहीं लगना चाहिए कि इसबीच पीड़िता की हत्या कर दी जाए।' बता दें कि इस मामले में हैवानियत करने वाले चारों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया था।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर में परिजनों से बातचीत करती प्रियंका गांधी
Kanpur

आंखों में आंसू रूंधा गला, उन्नाव पीड़िता के पिता प्रियंका से बोले बिटिया ने न्याय मांगा था मिली मौत

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में सियासी तूफान, देर रात गांव पहुंचा शव
Kanpur

PHOTOS: उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में सियासी तूफान, देश के राजनीतिक गलियारों में मची हलचल

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में इसी जगह पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया था
Kanpur

उन्नाव की कहानी: प्रेम, धोखा फिर दुष्कर्म, जब पीड़िता ने मांगा इंसाफ तो जला दिया जिंदा

8 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
उन्नाव कांड से पूरे देश में आक्रोश
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत से पूरे देश में गम भी और गुस्सा भी, जानिए ट्वीट कर किसने क्या बोला

8 दिसंबर 2019

संजीव वर्मा
Himachal Pradesh

अब स्वर्ण पदक विजेता संजीव ने जताई जल्लाद बनने की इच्छा, जानिए वजह

7 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए जम्मू पुलिस ने उठाए कड़े कदम, मिलेगी विशेष परिवहन सुविधा

7 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
hyderabad case telangana veterinarian sister amendment in law bail to sexual harassment accused
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गांव पहुंचा उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का शव
Kanpur

घर पहुंचा उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का शव, गांव में उमड़ा आंसुओं का सैलाब

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में इसी जगह पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया था
Kanpur

उन्नाव की कहानी: प्रेम, धोखा फिर दुष्कर्म, जब पीड़िता ने मांगा इंसाफ तो जला दिया जिंदा

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गौरव अरोड़ा/ गौरी अरोड़ा
Television

लिंग परिवर्तन कर लड़की बन गया था मॉडल, अब खूबसूरती से ढा रही हैं कहर

7 दिसंबर 2019

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

गृह मंत्रालय की ये बातें मान ली होती तो आज जिंदा होतीं उन्नाव और हैदराबाद की बेटियां

7 दिसंबर 2019

unnao rape burning case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया की याद दिला गई उन्नाव पीड़िता, आंखों से छलक उठे आंसू, भावुक कर देंगे नर्सों के ये बोल

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सास-बहू हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

सास-बहू हत्याकांड: ससुर ने पांच दिन पहले रच ली थी हत्या की साजिश, सब्जी मंडी से लाया था 'हथियार'

7 दिसंबर 2019

सपा नेताओं और पुलिस के बीच झड़प
Lucknow

उन्नाव: लखनऊ में विरोध प्रदर्शन, जब पुलिस ने दौड़ाया तो कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2019

delhi man stab wife daughter in law know about pragya was dear to her mother in law left job for her
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शक में जिस बहू का ससुर ने किया खून वह थी सास की लाडली, देखभाल के लिए छोड़ी नौकरी

7 दिसंबर 2019

08 दिसंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

08 दिसंबर राशिफल: जानें रविवार के दिन क्या कहते हैं आपके ग्रह-नक्षत्र

7 दिसंबर 2019

CJI SA Bobde
Rajasthan

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर बोले सीजेआई- बदले की भावना से किया गया न्याय, अपना चरित्र खो देता है

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भाकपा-माकपा
India News

कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के शताब्दी वर्ष को लेकर भिड़े माकपा और भाकपा

कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के स्थापना के शताब्दी वर्ष को लेकर मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माकपा) और भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (भाकपा) आपस में भिड़ गए हैं। एक ओर माकपा ने स्थापना शताब्दी वर्ष मनाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी हैं, वहीं भाकपा 2025 में मनाएगी।

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएनबी घोटाले के आरोपी मेहुल चोकसी को कोर्ट से झटका, रद्द नहीं होगा ईडी का वारंट

8 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अविवाहित जोड़े का होटल के कमरे में रहना गुनाह नहीं : हाईकोर्ट  का फैसला

8 दिसंबर 2019

अजित पवार, देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देवेंद्र फडणवीस का दावा, अजित पवार ने किया था सरकार बनाने के लिए हमसे संपर्क

8 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा
India News

सांसदों को विदेश दौरों का ब्योरा देना अनिवार्य किए जाने के लिए बने कानून : भाजपा सांसद

8 दिसंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंद हवाई अड्डों को शुरू करेगी ममता सरकार, जिला मुख्यालयों और अहम जगहों पर 27 हेलीपैडों का निर्माण

8 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

25 दलों ने कुल आय का 50 फीसदी चंदा चुनावी बांड से वसूला, भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने नहीं दिया ब्योरा

8 दिसंबर 2019

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राम मंदिर के निर्माण को गठित होने वाले न्यास का अध्यक्ष न बनें संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत : विहिप

8 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी शीर्ष पुलिस अधिकारियों के सम्मेलन में हुए शामिल, अमित शाह ने की ये बड़ी घोषणा

8 दिसंबर 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
India News

बैंक धोखाधड़ी में ईडी ने गुजरात की कंपनी बायोटर इंडस्ट्रीज की 34 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच की 

8 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

उन्नाव केस | उन्नाव पीड़िता के परिवार को 25 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा और घर देगी योगी सरकार

उन्नाव मामले में पीड़िता की मौत के बाद देशभर में गुस्से का माहौल है। वहीं अब योगी सरकार ने परिवार को मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है।

7 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 6:04

8 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

7 दिसंबर 2019

एनईएफटी 2:16

16 दिसंबर से सभी बैंकों में 24 घंटे एनईएफटी की सुविधा शुरू, आरबीआई ने जारी किए निर्देश

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:18

सपा और भाजपा आमने-सामने, साक्षी महाराज ने कहा- उन्नाव का नाम बदनाम हो गया

7 दिसंबर 2019

ठक ठक गैंग 2:21

ठक ठक गैंग का शिकार हुआ एक और शख्स, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात

7 दिसंबर 2019

Related

उन्नाव
India News

उन्नाव केस | उन्नाव पीड़िता के परिवार को 25 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा और घर देगी योगी सरकार

7 दिसंबर 2019

एनईएफटी
India News

16 दिसंबर से सभी बैंकों में 24 घंटे एनईएफटी की सुविधा शुरू, आरबीआई ने जारी किए निर्देश

7 दिसंबर 2019

Ram Vilas Paswan
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री राम विलास पासवान के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, 12 दिसंबर को सुनवाई 

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव
India News

सपा और भाजपा आमने-सामने, साक्षी महाराज ने कहा- उन्नाव का नाम बदनाम हो गया

7 दिसंबर 2019

NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

आईएस मॉड्यूल मामले में एनआईए ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट

7 दिसंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रदूषण को लेकर प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के दावों को झुठलाती भारतीय अध्यन की यह रिपोर्ट

7 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited