Telangana: टीआरसी नेता की गुंडागर्दी, टोल शुल्क मांगने पर कर्मचारियों को पीटा, तोड़फोड़ की

तेलंगाना में टोल प्लाजा पर टीआरएस नेताओं की गुंडागर्दी का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक टीआरएस नेताओं ने शादनगर टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारियों की पिटाई की और टोल शुल्क का भुगतान के लिए कहने पर तोड़फोड़ की। टोल कर्मियों ने टीआरएस के नसरुलाबाद सरपंच को फीस देने को कहा था, जिसके बाद ये घटना हुई। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है।

#WATCH | Telangana: TRS leaders thrashed Shadnagar toll plaza staff&vandalised it when told to pay toll fee. TRS' Nasurullabad Sarpanch was told to pay fee, following which this happened. DCP Shamshabad says, "Case registered against both. Action will be initiated"



