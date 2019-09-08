शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Telangana: Son and Nephew of CM Chandrashekhar took oath as ministers in state Cabinet in Hyderabad

तेलंगाना : मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रशेखर राव के बेटे और भतीजे ने ली राज्य कैबिनेट मंत्री पद की शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 05:19 PM IST
केटी रामाराव और टी हरीश राव
केटी रामाराव और टी हरीश राव - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रशेखर राव के बेटे और भतीजे ने आज हैदराबाद में राज्य कैबिनेट मंत्री पद की शपथ ली। चंद्रशेखर के बेटे और सिरसिला विधायक केटी रामाराव और उनके भतीजे व सिद्धिपेट से विधायक टी हरीश राव ने राज्य कैबिनेट मंत्री पद की शपथ ग्रहण की। 
वहीं, इससे पहले तमिलिसाई सुंदरराजन ने रविवार को हैदराबाद में तेलंगाना के नए राज्यपाल के तौर पर शपथ ले ली है। तमिलसाईं सुंदरराजन पेशे से डॉक्टर हैं। वह तेलंगाना की पहली महिला राज्यपाल हैं। तेलंगाना हाई कोर्ट के न्यायाधीश राघवेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने उन्हें पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई।
telangana chandrashekhar rao kt rama rao t harish rao
Spotlight

राम जेठमलानी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे अमित शाह
India News

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी का 95 साल की उम्र में निधन, लोधी रोड पर हो रहा अंतिम संस्कार

8 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की रोहतक में रैली
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी बोले- चंद्रयान के सौ सेकेंड ने देश को जगाया और जोड़ दिया, हिंदुस्तान में अब इसरो स्पिरिट

8 सितंबर 2019

himachal police constable bharti written exam conducted at 40 centers in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती: पुलिस ने निकाले ताबीज, कड़े-बेल्ट, जूते भी उतरवाए

8 सितंबर 2019

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान- 2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने लैंडर विक्रम का पता लगाया, संपर्क साधने की कोशिश में इसरो

8 सितंबर 2019

कल्याण सिंह
Lucknow

फिर से भाजपाई बनेंगे पूर्व राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह, नई भूमिका के लिए खुद को कर रहे तैयार

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी
Bollywood

भरी महफिल में ऐसे चर्चा में आए थे राम जेठमलानी, तस्वीरें लीक होते ही एक्ट्रेस ने बताई थी सच्चाई

8 सितंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: शुक्र और बुध ग्रहों के बदलाव से कुछ ऐसे बीतेगा हफ्ता

8 सितंबर 2019

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme of government starting from 9 September 2019
Personal Finance

कल से मोदी सरकार सस्ते में बेचेगी सोना, मोटे मुनाफे के लिए आप भी उठाएं लाभ

8 सितंबर 2019

Tubeless tyres
Auto News

ट्यूबलेस टायर्स क्यों बेहतर होते ट्यूब वाले टायर्स की तुलना में ? इन बातों से समझें पूरा गणित

8 सितंबर 2019

Most Read

इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश के समर्थन और पीएम मोदी के संबोधन ने बढ़ाया हमारा हौसला : इसरो प्रमुख सिवन

इसरो के प्रमुख के. सिवन ने कहा कि चंद्रमा की सतह पर चंद्रयान-2 के विक्रम लैंडर की ‘सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग’ का अभियान तय योजना के मुताबिक पूरा नहीं होने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संबोधन और देश के समर्थन ने वैज्ञानिकों का मनोबल बढ़ाया।

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार 2.0 के 100 दिन : शाह ने बताईं उपलब्धियां तो राहुल ने तीखे अंदाज में दी 'बधाई'

8 सितंबर 2019

गौर वैलेरिया सोसायटी में लगी आग
India News

गाजियाबाद में इंदिरापुरम की गौर वैलेरिया सोसायटी में लगी आग, फ्लैटों में घुसा धुआं

8 सितंबर 2019

राम जेठमलानी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे अमित शाह
India News

वरिष्ठ वकील राम जेठमलानी का 95 साल की उम्र में निधन, लोधी रोड पर हो रहा अंतिम संस्कार

8 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर
India News

Chandrayaan 2: अगले 12 दिन इसरो के मिशन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण, विक्रम लैंडर के मिलने से जागी उम्मीद

8 सितंबर 2019

पूर्व नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक विनोद राय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक ने कहा, सीबीआई और सरकार के बीच एक निश्चित दूरी जरूरी

8 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

अनुच्छेद 371 को नहीं छुएगा केंद्र, लेकिन अवैध प्रवासी होंगे भारत से बाहर : अमित शाह

8 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

त्रिपुरा में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए राज्य सरकार करेगी 51 शक्तिपीठों की प्रतिकृति का निर्माण

8 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, एक घटना ने 100 सेकेंड के अंदर पूरे देश को जगा दिया

8 सितंबर 2019

कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला
India News

देश के भावी अंतरिक्ष अभियानों पर नहीं पड़ेगा चंद्रयान-2 के नतीजों का असर : वजुभाई वाला

8 सितंबर 2019

Chandrayaan 2: अगले 12 दिन इसरो के मिशन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण, विक्रम लैंडर के मिलने से जागी उम्मीद

विक्रम लैंडर के मिलने से एक बार फिर मिशन चंद्रयान 2 को लेकर उम्मीद जगी है। इसरो विक्रम से संपर्क साधने में जुटा है। अगले 12 दिन इसरो के लिए विक्रम से संपर्क साधने को लेकर बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। क्यों देखिए।

8 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, एक घटना ने 100 सेकेंड के अंदर पूरे देश को जगा दिया

8 सितंबर 2019

punjab 1:17

पंजाब के विधायक सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस ने की सरकारी अफसर के बदसलूकी, एमएलए पर FIR दर्ज

8 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:08

Chandrayaan-2: चांद पर इसरो ने खोज निकाला विक्रम लैंडर, संपर्क साधने की कोशिश

8 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:43

सोनू सूद ने किया गणपति विसर्जन, बाप्पा से मांगा ये खास आशीर्वाद

8 सितंबर 2019

