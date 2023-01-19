Telangana: सिकंदराबाद की एक बिल्डिंग में आग लगी, मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ियां मौजूद

तेलंगाना में हैदराबाद के सिकंदराबाद की एक बिल्डिंग में आग लगी। मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। हैदराबाद ACP विक्रम सिंह मान ने बताया कि रामगोपालपेट पुलिस स्टेशन क्षेत्र में आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। यह एक कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स है। एहतियात के तौर पर हमने आसपास के इलाके को खाली कर दिया है। लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया है। हम जल्द ही आग पर काबू पा लेंगें।

#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/bDtjJZdeWo