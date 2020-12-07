तेलंगाना : कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, वरिष्ठ नेता गुडुर नारायण रेड्डी ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दिया

तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस को एक और बड़ा झटका लगा है। तेलंगाना कांग्रेस के कोषाध्यक्ष गुडुर नारायण रेड्डी ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।

Telangana: Congress leader Gudur Narayan Reddy resigns from the primary membership of the party. He has also resigned from the post of treasurer of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee