#Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of 10 people after an auto carrying 14 passengers fell into a well in Nizamabad's Mendora & conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members pic.twitter.com/j2fbO6dMfK— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018
एयर इंडिया ने विदेश दौरों के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के चार्टर्ड उड़ानों से संबंधित रिकॉर्ड की जानकारी सूचना के अधिकार (आरटीआई) कानून के तहत देने से इनकार कर दिया है।
25 मार्च 2018