VIDEO: पुल पर पानी के तेज बहाव में बाइक समेत फंस गया युवक, बचावकर्मियों ने ऐसे बचाई जान

देश के कई हिस्से इन दिनों बारिश और बाढ़ की जबरदस्त चपेट में हैं। इसने जनजीवन बुरी तरह से प्रभावित किया है और बड़े पैमाने पर धन और जनहानि भी हो रही है। ऐसे हालात में ऐसे मामले सामने आ रहे हैं जहां लोग सतर्कता नहीं बरतते और हादसे का शिकार हो जाते हैं। ऐसा ही एक वाकया बुधवार को तेलंगाना में सामने आया जहां एक युवक पानी के तेज बहाव के बावजूद अपनी बाइक के साथ पुल पार करने लगा और उसकी जान पर बन आई।

#WATCH | Telangana: Cyberabad Police rescued one civilian who was trying to cross the inundated Himayath Sagar service road bridge on his bike